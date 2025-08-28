Kylie Jenner Added An Unexpected Accessory To Her Bandeau Bra

Kylie Jenner is constantly pushing fashion boundaries. She frequently adopts daring looks for photoshoots, red carpet moments, and her own Instagram story. The mogul also experiments with her clothing brand, Khy, regularly launching playful collabs with sought-after designers.

For Khy’s latest collection, the brand partnered with Grace Ling, a designer known for her edgy yet sophisticated pieces. Sculptural designs and eccentric elegance are part of Ling’s signature — and that’s exactly what this collab brings. To celebrate the summer drop, Jenner took to Instagram to model a new look from the collection: a skimpy bandeau bra paired with a thorny accessory.

Kylie’s Bandeau Bra Top

Jenner knows that when it comes to accessorizing, risks definitely pay off. In an Aug. 27 Instagram reel, she showed off her fashion expertise during a shoot for the Khy x Grace Ling collab.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Jenner sported a co-ord set from the new drop. She wore a gray bandeau with the collab’s signature design: a silver piercing, which cinched the middle of the bra top.

Jenner paired the tiny bra with matching pants. The form-fitting bottoms had an asymmetrical waistline and a flared cut. Plus, they featured the same piercing detail on one hip, cinching that side.

She added some intrigue to the ‘fit by tucking a silver rose into her bandeau top, right behind the metal piercing. The stainless steel flower is not part of Khy’s new drop. It’s actually a pricy piece of home decor, designed by Ling. Initially, the $790 chrome silver rose was made for coffee tables, but Jenner proved it could work as an accessory, too.

Kylie’s Pantsless Look

On Instagram, Jenner modeled plenty of other designs from the collab as well. In one photo from the promotional shoot, she wore another embellished garment: a skintight halter top bodysuit. The bodysuit was a clear match for the other pieces in the collection. It even featured the same cinching and metal detail as her co-ord look.

To show off the figure-hugging onesie, Jenner went pantsless.

Khy

For this collab, Jenner deserves all the flowers.