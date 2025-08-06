Kylie Jenner keeps the fashion girls fed. Early this week, the reality TV star teased an upcoming Khy collection of elevated cotton basics, which she predictably modeled herself on Instagram. Among the pieces included in her makeshift runway were a cotton bra and matching cycling shorts, a strapless bodycon dress, and a sleek catsuit. Immediately after, Jenner retired the stretchy fabric and opted for a much edgier material. Behold, her leather-on-leather (-on-leather) outfit.

Kylie’s Edgy Leather Overload

Jenner has never been one to shy away from textures even other style savants might find intimidating to wear. She’s such a fan of PVC, latex, animal print leathers, and tufted shaggy coats, among others, that she’s often introduced them to her fans via her ready-to-wear label. (She is a Leo, after all. Blame the stars for her main character style sensibilities.)

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, Jenner stepped out in the ultimate cool-girl outfit: all-black and all-leather. Her “shirt” was loose and cropped at the waist for a spicy navel-baring moment. The textured leatherette piece also featured an asymmetrical shoulder detail, styled haphazardly down one arm. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul then slipped into matching pants with a loose, wide-leg silhouette and a mid-rise cut.

Another Leather Accessory

The Sprinter founder leaned into the fabric even more with her pièce de résistance: a crocodile leather east-west shoulder bag with a bamboo clasp from Gucci. The stunning accessory got its dedicated photo on her Instagram dump, fittingly. She further accessorized with black sunglasses and heeled sandals.

Peep Her ’90s-Era Mani

Her outfit’s only “color” — if you can even call it that — was her mani. In a selfie, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum flaunted her immaculate nails with an ultra-retro throwback. The almond-shaped tips featured a thick swipe of white polish, unlike the skinny “French tip” strokes contemporary salons typically paint. The style, which Jenner’s nail artist Zola Ganzorigt dubbed a “deep ’90s French,” evoked manicures of that era.

She completed her beauty look with brushed brows, blush, mascara, and glossy lips, for a flushed complexion.

So chic.