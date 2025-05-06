Kylie Jenner is a Met Gala pro. Over the eight years she’s walked the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, she’s served look after look, seemingly upping the ante each time. Remember her cone-bra dress in 2024? You’d think it’d be hard for her to get spicier than that at the 2025 Met Gala... but you’d be wrong.

Kylie’s Boudoir-Inspired ‘Fit

The Kylie Cosmetics founder arrived wearing a tweed and see-through Ferragamo corset dress with a high slit, low-rise skirt and matching sheer gloves. The form-fitting, lingerie-inspired look channeled the night’s “Tailored for You” theme by hugging Jenner’s figure almost as if it were painted on.

At the start of her walk, Jenner sported a black silk wrap on top that left a long train on the blue carpet and featured a floral brooch. She eventually ditched the shawl, showing off more skin and joining Megan Thee Stallion in the Bridgerton boob trend.

To complete the ensemble, Jenner accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings and pointy black heels. She also styled her hair up and off her shoulders in a slicked-back bun.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

A Look Back At Kylie’s Met ‘Fits

Jenner was ultra glam in nearly naked bustier, but showing off her curves has become a Met Gala tradition for the reality TV star. At her debut in 2016, the Sprinter Spirits founder wore a silver Olivier Rousteing for Balmain look with sheer panels. She followed that up with another see-through, custom-made Versace gown in 2017.

Her most covered-up dress was in 2022, when Jenner wore a Virgil Abloh bridal gown with a flowing skirt, backwards baseball cap, and veil to honor the late designer. While that Off-White wedding look included more fabric, the top of the dress was sheer.

David Fisher/Shutterstock David Fisher/Shutterstock 1 / 2

Jenner’s most recent appearance at the 2024 Met Gala, though, didn’t feature any cutouts or sheer fabric. Instead, her Oscar de la Renta gown kept things spicy with the help of a cone-shaped bustier.