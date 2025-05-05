Couples typically follow a process when publicizing their relationship. They start with a soft launch, which entails showing a body part, silhouette, or reflection of an unidentified date before making it Instagram official. The same rules don’t necessarily apply to A-list celebs, especially not Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

The pair has been on the down-low since they started dating in 2023. Their version of a soft launch, for example, meant skipping walking red carpets together. Instead, Jenner would sneak into an event or awards show and quietly sit beside her man. Apparently, their version of Instagram official is also different. Instead of posting a photo with the Dune actor, she posed in a pic wearing his favorite accessory.

Kylie’s Itty-Bitty String Bikini

Over the weekend, Jenner headed to Miami for a quick vacation with her friends and to support Hailey Bieber’s Rhode pop-up. Naturally, the reality TV star enjoyed the locale’s pristine waters, jetting off on a yacht and rocking chic swimsuits. One such set was positively stringy. Though the Khy founder went with a more classic swim look, aka the triangle bikini, she did give it one spicy tweak. She ruched the bra together for a nakeder, barely there coverage. (It’s a pro styling move employed by the most daring dressers.)

As for her bottoms, she chose similarly tiny black ones and pulled the strings high up her waist for a high-cut and a cheekier behind.

Her Timothée Nod

While the stringy bikini was a head-turner, it was her accessories that ultimately caught people’s attention — her cap in particular. Though she went for the glam route and paired her bikini with silver jewelry (a bangle and rings), going for the glam route, she topped off her look with a chunky basketball cap bearing the New York Knicks logo.

The wardrobe choice seemed to be a nod to Chalamet, a known fan of the Knicks (and the NBA in general). In fact, he owns quite the collection of Knicks caps, which he’s worn publicly through the years. Though it’s unclear whether this specific all-black colorway belongs to the Wonka star, the fashion choice is clearly his influence.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2

Her Second Look

On the same trip, Jenner changed into another black look for a boat ride. Instead of a bikini, she wore a strapless minidress that sculpted her body (an upcoming Khy piece, perhaps?). She paired it with hoop earrings, the same silver jewelry, and sunglasses.

Vacation goals.