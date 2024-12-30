Kylie Jenner is a style chameleon — and she doesn’t get nearly enough credit for it. While she arguably does her best (or loudest) sartorial work during fashion week, channeling various aesthetics from chic and sophisticated to experimental and avant-garde, Jenner’s range is more regularly showcased via her own labels’ campaigns.

As a full-fledged entrepreneur, the youngest of the KarJenners’ business portfolio is impressive. She helms an RTW label, Khy; a canned cocktail brand, Sprinter; and her OG baby, a beauty brand called Kylie Cosmetics. Despite being eponymous (for the most part), each brand is built on a different persona. Jenner embodies each of those often and perfectly when she stars in the promo materials. Take her latest campaign for example.

Kylie’s Lingerie-Coded Dress

On Sunday, Dec. 29, her makeup label introduced its latest product, the natural blur powder foundation, which launches on Saturday, Jan. 4. As is typical for the brand’s drops, the reality TV star fronted the ad.

Jenner embodied the “natural blur powder” by wearing a look that was basically lingerie in a muted beige hue — like the compact’s. She wore a fitted dress that featured a bustier-style top complete with visible bra cups and boning, which extended into a fitted micro mini skirt. Though it resembled undergarments meant to be hidden, Jenner put hers front and center. The ethos gave finishing powder vibes all the way.

She completed the muted look with baby pink nails and sleek, ultra-long hair.

Proof Of Her Range

A quick look at the rest of her brands’ ads proves her sartorial range is hella wide. For example, when she stars in Sprinter materials, Jenner is typically super playful grinning widely in photos. In one smiling pic, she posed with her tank top’s strap falling to the side while also completely drenched. Giving the look a sporty twist, the vodka soda entrepreneur topped off her look with a branded trucker cap in blue and white — the label’s own merch.

Meanwhile, her Khy ads embody her fashion girl persona. With every drop she gets to play with styling. Thus far, she’s rocked topless looks with layered jeans, all-red puffer ensembles, and monochromatic quiet luxury sets.

One ’fit even took a cue from Blair Waldorf with colored tights, her cheugy favorite. Jenner, however, instantly upgraded the once-passé trend to trendy.

Case closed: Kylie Jenner is one of fashion’s most stylish.