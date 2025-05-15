Kylie Jenner has had a busy couple of weeks. The chaos began on May 5, when she attended the 2025 Met Gala in a see-through Ferragamo corset dress. On May 7, the 27-year-old quickly jetted off to Rome to support boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards where her beau was being honored, and on May 12, the couple flew back to NYC to watch Chalamet’s beloved New York Knicks face off against the Boston Celtics. Needless to say, she’s earned a vacation.

On May 14, the youngest KarJenner shared pics from her much-needed getaway. In the photos, she wears an itty bitty gold bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

Kylie’s Golden Bikini

Kylie Jenner has never met a bikini she didn’t like. Perhaps that’s why the reality TV star expanded her clothing brand KHY to include swimwear in July 2024. And while Jenner has modeled her own creations a number of times since launching her swim collection, the bikini fanatic can’t help but rep other brands every once in a while.

In new pics shared from her vacation, Jenner posed in a shiny gold two-piece swimsuit. On top, she sported a bandeau that featured a massive cutout around the cleavage and was held up by a single asymmetrical shoulder strap.

She carried a special-order Chrome Hearts bag for her trip to the beach.

She paired the revealing top with the matching golden bottoms, which boast a classic bikini bottom fit and features adjustable sides.

She wore the side straps high on her hips, creating a seriously cheeky silhouette.

Jenner posed for the FOMO-worthy photos in the sand, the ocean, and by the pool.

“Vacation ky activated,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Get The Look

You don’t need to jet off to a tropical locale to snag Jenner’s exact seaside attire. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore the Vallie Bikini Top from Cult Gaia, which currently retails on the brand’s website for $218.

Though her exact bottoms, the Vallie Bikini Bottom, are currently sold out, you can find a similar gold style at Wolf & Badger for $98.

Let summer vacation begin.