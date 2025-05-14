Kylie Jenner Wore A Low-Cut Top To Sit Courtside With Kendall & Timothée

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are practically inseparable these days. And their recent dating haunt of choice? Courtside NBA seats. Last month, the couple was spotted in Los Angeles, watching the Minnesota Timberwolves showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers.

After spending time together in Italy, the couple flew to New York and rolled up to Madison Square Garden on May 12 to turn another NBA game into a date night. This time, however, they were joined by Kylie’s big sis, Kendall Jenner. As expected, all three wore ’fits worth dissecting.

Kylie’s Plunging Top & Leather Pants

The Khy founder has long been a risqué dresser, regardless of locale. It only makes sense that she embraced her spicy style DNA even for a date night as casual as a basketball game. To catch the Boston Celtics play against Chalamet’s favorite team, the New York Knicks, Kylie wore a fitted black tank with a low, low scoop neckline for a cleavage-baring moment.

Instagram/kendalljenner

While tank tops are often ribbed, hers featured a smoother texture, similar to her stretchy Khy pieces. (ICYWW, this top is currently not on Khy’s website, so it’s unclear if this is actually from her ready-to-wear label. However, Kylie is known to test-drive its pieces months before they launch, so all hope isn’t lost.) While her top was relatively more “basic,” her leather pants gave her look a whole lot of edge.

That Knicks Hat Looks Familiar...

As one does, Kylie supported her team by completing her look with merch — in her case, a blue-and-black Knicks cap. Influenced by her man, she’s been wearing the team’s hats recently, including an all-black one just last week. This lid is one fans have likely already seen on her beau.

Back in 2022, the Dune star paraded his love for the New York-based team by way of his cap collection, including an identical blue-and-black iteration. If hard launching their relationship on the red carpet isn’t enough proof that the couple is getting serious, sharing wardrobes should convince you otherwise. After all, nothing is more sacred to fashion savants than their closets.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Since Kylie rocked one of his accessories, the Wonka actor pivoted to a different hat. Going all-out on the merch, Chalamet wore a Knicks cap in orange and a black shirt. He styled it over an inky long-sleeved top, shorts, and brown boots.

Kendall Matched Her Sister’s Look

Even Kendall rocked a similar accessory. She wore a blue cap, also bearing the team’s name. She paired it with a white tank top and her own pair of black leather pants, a near-replica of her younger sister’s ’fit.

They all slayed.