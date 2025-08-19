Kylie Jenner Can’t Stop Pairing Crop Tops With This Millennial-Fave Pant

At 28 years old, Kylie Jenner has been the ultimate Gen Z poster child. She’s helped define a generation’s makeup habits and fashion tastes. Lately, however, she’s been channeling a different age group altogether, one that’s constantly pitted against her own: millennials.

The timing tracks. Millennial fashion, including bandage dresses, long pendant necklaces, and peplums, among others, is slowly clawing its way out of cheugy-ville, officially gaining its cool factor back. And if you need proof, look no further than Jenner’s latest selfie.

Kylie’s Crop Top & Yoga Pants

Over the weekend, Jenner went to the salon for “hair mask day,” subtly preaching the importance of haircare to her 393 million followers. While most people who get any sort of treatment tend to wear comfy clothes, Jenner is hardly “most people.” Her look, though comfortable, was ultimately a spicy serve.

In an all-black canvas, the Khy founder wore a halter crop with a slinky strap and a décolletage-baring neckline. For a navel-forward ’fit, she paired the look with mid-rise yoga pants featuring a flared silhouette.

The shape is all-too-familiar to those who lived through the thick of the early aughts. Whether it was Lululemon or Juicy Couture, the bootcut style used to be the arbiter of cool. (Bonus points if it spelled out something cheeky in rhinestones on its behind.) Like most styles from that era, it was eventually considered passé and replaced by leggings with tapered ankles and loose, tracksuit pants.

Her “Naked” Shoes

Her pants weren’t her only controversial wardrobe choice that day. She also slipped her feet into Hollywood’s buzzy “naked shoe.” Though Alaïa and The Row’s mesh sandals rose to ubiquity these past few years, spotlighting toes has been so polarizing in the footwear space. Fortunately, for Jenner, the more controversial a trend is, the stronger its siren call. So, she wore sheer mesh slides that gave a preview of her feet, covered only by intricate beading.

She’s Been Reviving The Style

It’s hardly the first time Jenner revived the pant, which, in Gen Z-speak, is known as “flared leggings.” Back in 2023, she debuted a similar all-black number that featured a teeny cropped tee and the bygone bottoms. Jenner paired it with a large Bottega Veneta tote and heels for sleek details.

Determined to jumpstart the style’s renaissance, she wore a similar look last June. This time, Jenner gave it a spicy update by pairing it with a leather bra and a leopard print tote.

She’s the yoga pant’s most dedicated advocate and I’m here for it.