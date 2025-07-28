Kylie Jenner Revived A Millennial-Fave Trend In A $2.5K Micro Minidress

Kylie Jenner wears many hats — reality TV star, beauty empire mogul, ready-to-wear businesswoman, and cocktail entrepreneur, among others. But her chicest role yet is that of Miu Miu Girl. While she’s long been one of fashion’s buzziest darlings, with front-row seats to any show she so chooses, and seemingly unlimited access to designer collections and archives, it wasn’t until a week ago that she became an official ambassador to the hottest fashion brand in the world (per Lyst Index’s 2024 ranking).

Predictably, she’s been taking the prestigious honor seriously, stepping out in the Italian label’s wares, even to the most intimate family gatherings. Over the weekend, for instance, she donned the brand to celebrate her grandmother MJ’s birthday, and revived a once-ubiquitous millennial-era trend at the same time.

Kylie’s Nostalgic Mini Moment

Those who keep up with the KarJenners know and love MJ, Kris Jenner’s mom. So it was sweet of the Khy founder to share a photo dump from the bash and let fans in on the celebrant’s 91st party and her head-turning ’fit.

In an all-over gray-and-white, gingham print (i.e., the quintessential print of summer), Kylie wore a dress with slinky spaghetti straps and the tiniest, micro mini hemline. Save for a small Miu Miu tag atop one breast, the item was relatively nondescript.

It was, however, utterly nostalgic. Back in the 2010s, millennials couldn’t get enough of the tight-fitting bodycon style, especially in the form of a bandage dress, à la Hervé Legér. Kylie’s older sibs, the Kardashians, were partly to thank (or blame) for the style’s ubiquity, which they wore everywhere from red carpets to TV show promo videos. Like many millennial favorites, however, the trend fell to the “cheugy” wayside... until this year.

In recent months, fashion’s most daring, including Hailey Bieber, Elsa Hosk, and Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner, have all been reinterpreting the style, ushering in the bodycon’s renaissance and styling it in modern ways.

Kylie’s take on the body-hugging style involved pairing it with a boxy bag, also from Miu Miu, and one of today’s most controversial shoe trends, the heeled thong sandals. (Hers were $775 from Manolo Blahnik, which unfortunately sold out.)

Her Outfit Cost How Much?!

Though the fit was relatively simple, it came with an eye-watering price tag. Her dress, for instance, goes for $2,450, while the bag is available for $3,250. Including the shoes, her outfit totaled nearly $6.5K. If you’re willing to shell out that much money, you’re in luck: both Miu Miu pieces are still available.

Will you join the bodycon renaissance?