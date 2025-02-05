When Kylie Jenner included a faux leather bra in Khy’s “Wardrobe Essentials” collection, aka its drop of “staples,” well-groomed eyebrows everywhere may have been raised. After all, mere style plebeians typically wouldn’t consider leatherette brassieres as closet must-haves. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, however, clearly meant the tag. In a week, she’s worn the item three different times, making a strong case for leather bras.

Kylie’s Monochromatic Serve

The reality TV star typically models a curated sample of her Khy drops, wearing a variety of pieces to get them equal mileage. However, she clearly has a favorite piece from the latest one. On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the reality TV star slipped into the brand’s twisty leatherette bra in a rich merlot shade. Ever the spicy dresser, Jenner wore the slinky item as a top, ditching something more traditional like a shirt.

She kept the wine-hued motif and paired it with mid-rise foldover pants, à la the early aughts. Crafted in the same fabric, the set fully sandwiched her stomach.

To complete the look, she threw on a faux leather blazer and styled her hair in quasi-messy curls. Though the ’fit was high in pigment, her beauty look was more muted with peach tones.

She Really Loves This Bra

A day prior, Jenner committed what many in the industry still consider a fashion no-no: outfit repeating. She unabashedly wore the exact same set in black with one style update. Upping the spicy ante, she ditched her blazer and ended up channeling a Y2K-era pop star in the best way.

Instagram/kyliejenner

Last week, she donned another configuration of a leather bra outfit. This time, Jenner harkened to the ubiquitous no-pants trend and wore the leather bra with nothing but underwear and sheer, sheer tights. With a faux leather duster, her ensemble gave chic Matrix vibes.

Her Bra Costs How Much?!

The best part about this item? It’s affordable. Those who keep up with Jenner know all about her thousand-dollar price tag wardrobes. Between the Sprinter founder’s bag collections, rare archival finds, and couture creations, her closet is hardly attainable.

This brassiere, however, comes with a much more palatable price tag of $62. Twin with Jenner and get one in black, merlot, or both.

Normalize rewearing clothes.