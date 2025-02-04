Kylie Jenner loves early 2000s pop stars. The proof lies in her wardrobe. In 2016, for example, she dressed up as Christina Aguilera for Halloween, wearing a near-exact replica of her “Dirrty” music video chaps. She doesn’t discriminate between real-life music legends and fictional ones either. Last Halloween, she and big sis Kendall dressed as doppelgangers Lizzie McGuire and Isabella from the 2003 The Lizzie McGuire Movie. And, yes, they lip-synched to “What Dreams Are Made Of.”

Apparently, Jenner’s no longer waiting for Halloween to pay homage to those who topped the Y2K charts. On Monday, Feb. 3, she dressed in a leather-on-leather ensemble that gave major pop star energy — wearing Khy, ofc.

Kylie’s Double Leather ’Fit

Jenner’s RTW label dropped a new “Wardrobe Essentials” collection on Jan. 28, and it was an edit of what she deemed as “staples.” Think: faux fur coats, tailored button-downs, and faux leather pieces, Khy’s bread and butter. On Instagram Stories, she modeled some pieces giving followers an idea of how to style them. Buckle up.

In an all-black number, the Sprinter founder wore a faux leather bra with a plunging neckline and a twist detail as a top. If the top looks familiar, it’s because she wore it in the collection’s corresponding campaign. If you’ll recall, Jenner styled it spicily with nothing but a leather duster and undies.

Instagram/kyliejenner

She paired the elevated lingerie with pants also crafted in leatherette. Leaning into Y2K-core, it featured a foldover waistband reminiscent of yoga pants from the era. Even the semi-flared leg was a nod to the stretchy bottoms that were ubiquitous then.

The leather-on-leather look was practically a uniform of 2000s pop stars. Aguilera, Britney Spears, and even the Spice Girls (Posh, specifically) wore iterations of the look in matching crop tops and pants. Jenner’s, however, upped the spicy ante by eschewing a top altogether, an of-the-moment styling technique.

Her ’Fit Costs $150

Surprisingly, though most of her outfits come with astronomical price tags (peep her Couture Week looks), her entire Khy set costs $150. Both her bra ($62) and pants ($88) are available for purchase and won’t break the bank.

Meanwhile... A Teaser

In another Story, she posted a strategically blurred photo of herself wearing a red number. Since the photo was cropped, the only details visible are the criss-cross halter top, extreme plunging neckline, and what appears to be a latex-like fabric. Jenner coyly tagged Khy and added smiling emojis and a whispering one. Is it a teaser for the next drop? Likely.

Instagram/kyliejenner

Though it’s unclear when this is coming, it sure looks pop star-adjacent to me. “Oops!…I Did It Again” flashbacks, anyone?