Kylie Jenner is keeping fashion girls fed. Between her date night outfits with Timothée Chalamet, posh girls’ night ensembles in Aspen, and beachy vacation photos, the youngest Jenner consistently serves Pinterest-worthy inspiration for all conceivable outings... and then some. However, the gift that consistently keeps on giving is her ready-to-wear label, Khy.

Every few weeks, her brand routinely drops new collections, offering edits of the buzziest trends. Aside from making the styles accessible to her audience, Jenner also regularly stars in its corresponding campaigns, basically creating chic outfit blueprints to replicate. She followed her MO over the weekend, dropping new photos from Khy’s latest campaign. Get ready for your jaw to drop because it’s her spiciest yet.

Kylie’s Leather-On-Leather ’Fit

Khy is dropping “Khy Wardrobe” on Tuesday, Jan. 28, a capsule collection intended to “redefine modern luxury” and “simplify everyday dressing.” Though the entire contents of the capsule have yet to be revealed, the brand promised staples “from crisp cotton button-downs that elevate any look to oversized faux fur jackets.”

Over the weekend, Jenner gave a peek at some items the drop would include. The first was an inky leather duster that could give The Matrix’s Neo a run for his money. Khy is known for its faux leather pieces, so the leatherette outerwear is on brand for the label.

What was surprising were the items she paired it with. Instead of rocking her coat with actual clothes, as most people do, she skipped that layer entirely, stripping down to a faux leather bralette also from Khy.

As for her bottoms, or lack thereof, she wore nothing but a thong under see-through tights. (Lest anyone forget she rocked the no-pants look before her sister Kendall, often credited for the trend, here’s a reminder.)

Her Wintry Outerwear

Days before her leather-on-leather reveal, she shared a different outfit from the campaign that channeled the mob wife trend she’s been living in lately. She wore a faux fur coat (a big outerwear trend this winter) down to her ankles with seemingly little else.

As in the look above, she completed the ’fit with sheer tights and pointed-toe slingbacks from Giaborghini.

Kylie Jenner, the woman that you are.