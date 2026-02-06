Kylie Jenner isn’t afraid to go there when it comes to her style, especially if it’ll benefit her businesses. The reality star has spent years cementing her name in the fashion world, launching her own line, Khy, and making appearances at Paris Couture Week in jaw-dropping ensembles. But when it comes to promoting one of her new products, anything goes for Jenner.

On Feb. 5, Jenner’s famed beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics launched its Kylie Skin lip butter in a new pomegranate scent and shade. Posing for the ad campaign, not only did Jenner channel her inner fashion girl with a spicy mini, but she took the theme very literally by wearing pomegranate seeds — and also eating them on set.

Kylie’s Pomegranate Naked Dress

To promote her new flavor, Jenner found a way to make pomegranates look spicy. She donned a strapless skin-colored minidress that was totally see-through, showing off her midriff, and pulling up the hem slightly to tease her white panties.

The curved neckline was made entirely from vibrant red and pink pomegranate seeds, strategically covering her cleavage and creating a conversation-starting statement piece.

Much like her dress, Jenner decided to go bare when it came to accessories, letting the mini (and her Kylie Cosmetics lip butter) do all of the talking.

Kylie’s Britney-Inspired Ad

Culinary fashion is just one of the many bold sartorial choices that Jenner has tried out for her ad campaigns. A few weeks prior, to promote her new Kylie Cosmetics fragrance Cosmic Intense, she channeled none other than the Princess of Pop herself, Britney Spears.

She donned a red latex catsuit straight out of the singer’s iconic “Oops! ... I Did It Again” video from 2000, which perfectly matched her new perfume bottle.

Just like Spears’ iconic look, the garment featured a mockneck collar and skin-tight long sleeves. She paired the catsuit with two different statement earrings and a bright red manicure. The only thing she missed was dying her hair blonde to match the singer.