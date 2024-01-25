The Kardashian/Jenners are fashion royalty and, thus, fashion week fixtures. Kendall, for example, is a runway regular, while Kim sits front row (and sometimes curates shows) at various fashion weeks. The youngest KarJenner sibling, however, has carved out her own chic lane within the stylish fashion week circuit — specifically, at Paris Couture Week.

Every couture season, Jenner flies to France to watch the buzziest of shows and, as a result, tends to go viral herself. Last year, she set the fashion world ablaze after attending Schiaparelli’s show wearing the now-infamous lion head dress. Similarly, she created buzz after channeling Kim in a dress nearly identical to one her older sister previously wore.

With the Couture Spring 2024 season officially here, Jenner is, once again, churning out headline-making ’fits. Here’s everything she’s worn thus far.

Kylie’s Take On The “No-Pants” Look

On Tuesday, Jenner was spotted for the first time this season leaving Siena restaurant in Paris. Though she wasn’t attending a show, the runway vibes were palpable.

She chose an LBD, but her look was far from basic. It featured a wraparound, off-the-shoulder neckline and a curve-hugging silhouette. With nothing but a black bodysuit underneath, the sheer dress made for an elegant take on the “no-pants” style her sister Kendall popularized.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Kylie’s Etherial Bustier Dress

For Jean Paul Gaultier’s Thursday show, Jenner wore a strapless number that was equal parts daring and ethereal. She channeled the same aesthetic seen on the runway in a bustier mini topped with a flowing chiffon overlay.

Back in the ’90s, the luxury house was known for their boudoir-inspired pieces (think: cone bras, cage bustiers, etc.). During the 2024 Couture show, they brought back lingerie-centric looks, with the help of guest couturier Simone Rocha.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner styled the dress with a lone accessory: Jean Paul Gaultier x Simone Rocha lucite platform heels, fitted with a massive, pearl-accented toe ring. The dramatic shoe debuted on the catwalk that very same day.

Kylie’s “Mob Wife” Cape

Only a few hours later, Jenner attended the highly-anticipated Valentino show with a special plus-one: her daughter, Stormi Webster. The mother/daughter duo chicly matched in all-black.

Jenner wore a strapless column number and dramatic feather cape, both from the brand. At her side, Stormi was dressed in a long-sleeve LBD with feather trim and a coordinating boa.

Both ’fits were notably reminiscent of the TikTok-viral “mob wife” aesthetic, a trend her family inadvertently spurred.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After the show, they shed their feathers to attend Valentino’s after-party. The pared-back look more clearly displayed their minimalist accessories: pointed pumps for Jenner and Mary Jane ballet flats for her little stylista.

Jenner also carried what’s set to be one of the biggest bags of 2024: Valentino’s VLogo Moon bag.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another successful Couture Week for the books.