Before the KarJenners ever became synonymous with red latex, the high-shine fabric was most commonly associated with one pop star: Britney Spears.

After the Grammy winner dropped her “Oops!...I Did It Again” music video in April 2000, her mock-neck cherry catsuit became pop culture canon, consistently referenced and replicated on Halloween. Kylie Jenner, however, didn’t wait for Oct. 31 to cosplay as the pop princess. She did so over the weekend for a new Kylie Cosmetics campaign.

Kylie’s Red-Hot Body Suit

Jenner has had a busy couple of days. On Sunday, Jan. 11, she topped best-dressed lists in a sparkly Ashi Studio gown when she attended the 2026 Golden Globes as Timothée Chalamet’s date. (She even got a sweet shoutout when he nabbed the Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical award.) One day prior, she was in full entrepreneurial mode when she announced the upcoming release of Cosmic Intense, the third installment in the Kylie Cosmetics fragrance line.

Starring in the campaign, Jenner cradled a huge, torso-long bottle replica. Similar to her other Cosmic variants, the perfume was also housed in the iconic dented bottle, albeit in a bright, glossy red. To match the product’s fiery new look, she wore a similarly glossy red catsuit that served major Britney vibes.

Instagram/@kyliecosmetics Jive Records 1 / 2

As in the “Oops!” video, it featured a mock neckline and long sleeves. Had she dyed her hair blonde and worn a headband, she would’ve looked identical to Spears.

Another Latex Piece

In a separate photo, Jenner held a regular-sized bottle to her ear like a telephone while wearing a slinky, spaghetti strap dress that clung to her body. The plunging V-neckline was reminiscent of her Khy x Poster Girl collab collection and its slew of latex numbers.

Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

Introducing The Cosmic Intense

Jenner’s latest fragrance is a bold option marketed as “a creamier, richer, and even more addictive” version of her OG Cosmic. The top notes are blood orange and jasmine, mixed with vanilla and amber accord. It’s available in three sizes: 30mL, 50mL, and 100mL, for $56, $66, and $86, respectively.

Though it’s not out until Jan. 21, it’s already proving to be an irresistible scent. Jenner spritzed it on before the Golden Globes, and Chalamet couldn’t keep his hands off her the entire night.

Now, that’s what I call a glowing recommendation.