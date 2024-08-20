Kylie Jenner wore the plungiest swimsuit you've ever seen.

Despite fall’s looming presence, Kylie Jenner is still embracing the summer. The it-girl is gearing up to drop a new line of swimwear from her clothing brand, Khy — just in time for a last-minute getaway to the beach. The youngest KarJenner modeled one of her pieces on Instagram to promote the collection, and it may be the plungiest swimsuit you’ve ever seen.

Kylie’s Stunning Swimsuit

On Aug. 19, Jenner shared a preview of the upcoming collection, titled Satin Swim, in which she posed in a futuristic silver one-piece from the comfort of her Calabasas home. The swimsuit featured a shiny satin sheen and a jaw-droppingly deep V-neck that seriously exposed her cleavage. The piece cuts just above the hips for a high-waisted design, and contains a set of straps that cross in the shape of an X to accentuate the chest even more.

“Sexiest drop yettt 🤭,” Jenner captioned the post.

The plunging neckline isn’t the only thing the waterproof garment has to going for it. The piece also features two massive cutouts on each side of the torso that extend all the way to the back of the swimsuit, creating the unique illusion of a bikini silhouette from behind.

The beauty mogul was snapped sporting the shade Meteor in the photos, though the suit also comes in Black, Aqua, Candy Pink, Lime, and Tangerine.

If you want to leave out the final days of summer lounging poolside like a KarJenner, you can snag the Cutout One Piece for $78 when the collection goes live on the Khy website on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. PT.

Other items from the collection include cheeky bikinis, mini swim skirts, strapless one-pieces, and more.

Summer Of Swimwear Slays

Jenner has had her fair share of surprising swimsuit moments this summer. First, she kicked off the season with a bikini top and bubble skirt combo. It was an unexpected pairing that didn’t make much sense on paper, and yet somehow she totally pulled it off.

In July, she rocked a striking string micro bikini with a pair of seriously low-rise bottoms.

Then, on Aug. 20, the Kylie Cosmetics founder promoted the upcoming Satin Swim collection once more with a series of poolside photos. This time, she wore the Ruched Triangle Bikini Top and Ruched Micro Bikini Bottom in Aqua.

Autumn might be right around the corner, but it’s never too early to start building your swimsuit collection for next year.