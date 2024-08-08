Kylie Jenner's French Tip Pedicure Is So Old Money

When it comes to Kylie Jenner’s style, she’s constantly switching up her vibe — one day rocking looks that are dark and sultry, and the next looking a lot more whimsical and cottagecore.

One thing is for certain, however: she will *always* come back to those timeless moments that are endlessly chic and definitively “old money.” Her latest pedicure, black mini dress, and strappy sandal combo is a prime example of just that.

Kylie’s Classic French Toes

On Aug. 5, the Khy founder shared a snap of her most recent pedi to her Instagram Stories. Keeping her toenails in a trendy and chic square shape, she opted for a classic sheer pink all over each nail, finished off with a stark white tip. Both polish hues beautifully complement her summertime tan.

Adding to the “old money” energy, Jenner wore all black: a mini dress and strappy heels tied up her ankles.

As a finishing touch, she wore an ultra-thin silver anklet — yes, the Y2K-inspired metal is here to stay.

While the exact manicurist behind her pedicure has yet to be revealed, she frequently taps Zola Ganzorigt (who is also works with stars like Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter).

Total French Nail Obsession

While the Kylie Cosmetics founder is the most recent example, she isn’t the only A-lister who is a total fan of Frenchies — on both their toes and fingers.

For one, her elder sister Kendall Jenner has adopted the micro French tip nails as her signature off-duty look of choice, rocking it on more than one occasion. What’s more, celebs like Megan Fox, Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie, Lana Del Rey, and more have worn their own versions of the beloved style.

In other words? When in doubt, go for a French manicure..