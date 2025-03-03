Kylie Jenner Wore A Bedazzled Bra As A Top To The Oscars

While many celebs reserve their most glamorous gowns for the Oscars, Hollywood’s most prestigious fête, the fashion typically leans on the more conservative side. But Kylie Jenner is far from a typical dresser. When she attended the 2025 Academy Awards to support her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, she wore one of the night’s spiciest looks: an exposed bedazzled bra.

Kylie’s Sparkly Number

Jenner prefers to keep the attention on her beau, so she usually skips the red carpet, choosing instead to sneak inside to sit beside the actor. So when audiences tuned into the red carpet coverage, nobody actually knew if she’d show up.

But shortly after host Conan O’Brien began his opening monologue, Jenner was spotted on camera beside Chalamet — and her outfit was a show-stopper. Dressed in Miu Miu, she wore a dress with two massive torso cutouts that made it appear as though she was wearing a bra as a top. The fitted number was also blanketed in inky crystals on top before petering out on the skirt.

Her $2,000 It Bag

To attend her first-ever Oscars, Jenner carried Miu Miu’s Wander bag in mini, a fashionista favorite featuring the brand’s unmistakable matelassé weave.

John Shearer/97th Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A favorite of style insiders, including Gigi Hadid and Sydney Sweeney, the Wander mini retails for $2,100 (the medium costs $3,500).

Special Mention: Timmy’s Buttery ’Fit

She wasn’t the only one who went the unconventional route tonight. Her Oscar-nominated love also made a bold statement on the carpet in a buttery yellow leather tux.

Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

A couple that slays together, stays in headlines together.