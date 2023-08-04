Blame it on her DNA, but Miuccia Prada knows how to make an it bag. The Prada heir creatively helms both her family’s heritage brand and her own quasi-eponymous label, Miu Miu. While she’s churned out cult favorite bags for decades (do the Prada Galleria and Prada Cleo ring any bells?), it’s Miu Miu’s latest release that has the biggest stars in Hollywood utterly captivated. Allow me to introduce: the Wander.

Inspired by the ethos of curiosity, the crescent-shaped bag boasts the label’s signature matelassé quilting. The purse first made its appearance as part of the Spring 2022 collection. Per the site, the accessory’s curves represent “omnipresent femininity,” while the pillowy texture — a huge accessories trend this year — is meant to be both “playful and sophisticated.”

The design was also meant to represent “a rediscovery and re-exploration” of the label’s identity. So months later, in May 2022, Miu Miu’s Wander starred in its own dedicated campaign in the arms of Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney. She carried various colorways of the cushiony bag and the pairing was electric. Since then, the shoulder bag has been spotlighted in a few more campaigns, starring Sweeney again, as well as Kendall Jenner and, most recently, Gigi Hadid.

In little over a year, countless other A-list celebs have been spotted with the Wander in tow. Hailey Bieber (photos here), Natasha Lyonne, Emily Ratajkowski, Yasmin Finney, and Alexa Chung are all among the long list of A-list fans. Sweeney is particularly partial to the bag, carrying iterations everywhere from Cannes to the 2023 Met Gala.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 7

As seen in the many iterations celebs have toted, the Wander comes in various fabrics including nappa leather and regenerated nylon, both in the signature matelassé quilting. It also comes in more playful materials like wicker, shearling, and crochet.

With each season introducing more colorways, the bag now has a rainbow of hues to choose from, including mattes, metallics, and woven pastels. Its size offerings are also aplenty — it comes in a mini, a standard, a bigger version (see Jenner’s campaign), and a micro pouch. With prices playing from $1,950 for a mini to $3,800 for the larger version, it’s definitely an it girl-approved splurge.