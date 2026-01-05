It’s only *checks notes* five days into 2026, and Kylie Jenner is already starting a whole new red carpet trend.

In recent years, method dressing has become the go-to red-carpet styling technique for fashion-forward actors like Zendaya and Jenna Ortega, in which they cosplay as their characters or incorporate design elements inspired by their projects’ narratives. The ethos, however, has been mostly relegated to cast members rather than their partners. But Jenner is changing the game.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has never met a style theme she didn’t like, especially if dressing up doubles as support for her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. Last December, for example, the lovebirds broke the internet when they attended the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme, Chalamet’s table tennis biopic, in matching ping-pong ball-esque orange looks.

Weeks later, Jenner continued publicly supporting her man’s movie by wearing another tangerine knockout — solo — making the case for partner method dressing.

Kylie’s Marty Supreme-Inspired Attire

Over the weekend, Jenner took selfies in a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown. Like her usual numbers, it was spicy, marked by a criss-cross halter neckline and a diamond-shaped cutout that bared her décolletage. The floor-length fabric also hugged her body, a favorite Jenner silhouette.

What was unusual was the color. The chainmail-esque fabric was rendered in a vivid metallic kumquat hue that was unmistakably Marty Supreme-coded. Chalamet even commented a line of orange hearts in response.

For a coordinated look, her nails were painted a shimmery orange color.

Her Sheer LBD

When Jenner isn’t supporting her love by wearing clothes that nod to his work, she’s by his side at events, including last night’s Critics’ Choice Awards.

Though she skipped the red carpet, Jenner took pics inside the awards show, flaunting another metal mesh halter dress. Somewhat translucent, it revealed the silhouette of her G-string. Upping the spicy ante, it also featured lengthy lace panels on each side that bared skin. Crafted in black, it matched the Little Women actor’s own pinstripe suit.

Their Cute PDA Moment

Clearly, the actor appreciates Jenner’s efforts to support him. After bagging the award for Best Actor, Chalamet mentioned the reality TV star in his acceptance speech, saying, “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

In response, Jenner was seen mouthing, “I love you,” on camera.

Kymothée for life.