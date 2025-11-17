If you’re still figuring out the delicate art of the photo dump, look no further than Kylie Jenner’s Instagram account. The reality TV star knows a thing or two about using the platform. After all, with 392 million followers, she’s the fifth most followed person on the app. Dubbed “the new Finsta,” a photo dump’s contents are highly curated, even if they’re meant to look messy.

Taking a cue from Jenner, a great IG dump should satisfy the following boxes: photos of you with your inner circle (to show off your bustling social life), selfies (to flaunt your makeup game for the beauty girls), and some risqué ’fits (to remind people you’re that girl). Take the slate of ensembles she included in her recent post.

Kylie’s Bodysuit & Sheer Skirt

In one photo, Jenner wore a white bodysuit with an ultra-high cut, reminiscent of Baywatch swimsuits in the ’90s. The Khy founder is a big fan of bodysuits, having worn countless ones herself and selling even more via her ready-to-wear label. This one, similarly form-fitting, featured a criss-cross halter neckline with a high collar detail for the perfect clavicle-forward moment.

She completed the look with a sheer white skirt slung way down for a DIY hip cutout effect (aka the reverse whale tail) and accessorized with tons of bling, including a massive ring and an impressive sparkly ear stack.

Another Slide, Another See-Through Look

If the first outfit was more bottom-flaunting, elsewhere in the dump, she snuck in a photo that also showcased the upper half of her bod.

She wore another bodysuit, this time crafted in a delicate pink lace with the widest, plungiest V-neck. Since her neckline was wide open, she wore a contrasting black lace brassiere. To keep the textured momentum going, she tucked her rosy top into a sparkly black pencil skirt and opted for lace-up heeled sandals. Oh, and she took the pic in mirror selfie form, for an extra dose of nonchalance.

Her Barely There Top

In another layout, she wore a gilded halter top that was more jewelry than clothing. Apart from the base of skin-matching see-through mesh, the lone coverage was in the form of strings of gold chains, like bracelets stacked together. Backless and cropped, she paired the metallic number with white pants.

If my photo dumps don’t look like this, I don’t want it.