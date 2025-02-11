The 2010s are having a major style resurgence. Thanks to fashion’s elite, the cheugy trends of the era have been slowly creeping back into the zeitgeist. Sydney Sweeney, for example, is singlehandedly rebranding peplums, making them cool by wearing them consistently, while Heidi Klum has been advocating for peep-toe shoes.

Kylie Jenner is also part of the cheugy club. In 2023, she plucked yoga pants from fashion oblivion and made them sleek. And, as of this month, her latest sartorial advocacy seems to be returning the high-low trend to its former glory. Spoiler alert: She succeeded.

Kylie’s Old Money Style — With A Twist

Though the Khy founder has been making headlines for her maximalist, faux fur coats in recent months, she switched style gears over the weekend in a more understated look. Instead of the traditional mob wife outerwear, she went the quiet luxury route in a trench coat, the old money staple.

She wore a calf-length, double-breasted piece in a muted camel hue. Positively dreamy, hers included a built-in scarf. The coat’s most eye-catching detail, however, is the silhouette. Instead of covering her body (and keeping it warm, you know, like outerwear is supposed to do), hers featured an exaggerated high-low cut. It cut off at the belly, fully flaunting her navel, with a steep drop.

The asymmetrical hemline was a massive hit among the style set in 2012, showing off legs under skirts and dresses. Like most of the trend’s contemporaries, it was eventually deemed passé. Jenner’s latest look, however, gave it a posh rebrand like only she could.

She completed her low-key look with dark wash jeans that sat on her hips and black leather shoes.

Honorable Mention: Her Dog’s Look

Ever the minimalist, Jenner skipped loud statement accessories. Instead, she clutched the cutest arm candy: her dachshund, Mr. Moo Pants. Much like Demi Moore, whose best accessory is her chihuahua, Pilaf, Jenner posed with her dog in a selfie. He almost outdressed her, too. Matching her quiet luxury vibe, Mr. Moo Pants rocked a turtleneck sweater in a navy blue hue. If you’ll recall, the dark indigo shade is a sophisticated neutral and one of the tenets of stealth wealth dressing.

Another Recent Navel-Baring ‘Fit

Not too long ago, the Sprinter founder made headlines in Paris for another navel-baring look. Two weeks ago, Jenner attended Chanel’s Couture Week show in another old money staple: a tweed skirt suit. Like the trench, she also gave the set a daring refresh. Instead of more conservative cuts, both pieces featured cropped, micro hemlines. She also accessorized with two bags.

So many slays.