What does one wear on a date with Timothée Chalamet, one of Hollywood’s most versatile chameleons? According to his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, an understated all-black ensemble.

The couple’s date night was spent in France, hours after Chalamet attended the Paris premiere of his latest film, A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic. Though Jenner skipped her beau’s work obligation, she later joined him for a dinner rendezvous.

Since the two started dating since April 2023, they’ve kept their relationship on the down-low and their public outings to a minimum. It’s even become a habit of Jenner’s to sneak into awards shows and meet up with her man inside, instead of drawing attention on the red carpet. Naturally, for this rare public outing, she was dressed to impress.

Kylie’s All-Black Halter ‘Fit

Opting for a sleek look, Jenner slipped into a nondescript jet-black catsuit. As is her style DNA, the simple number still featured a risqué element. The halter neckline dipped into a low sweetheart silhouette that put her décolletage on display.

The reality TV star completed her all-black look with a matching black coat, folded on her arm, and elegant pointed-toe pumps. The bare-bones wardrobe choice was sophisticated and minimalist — and the complete opposite of her man’s (but more on that later).

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

Even her beauty look was low-key, with her barely there makeup and her hair styled down.

Best Image / BACKGRID

It’s an effortless look the French would likely approve of.

BACKGRID

Honorable Mention: Timothée’s Attire

Jenner’s beau was just as stylish method dressing as his on-screen alter ego. The music legend is known for his skinny scarves so, as a sartorial homage, Chalamet built his look around Dylan’s fave accessory.

Keeping everything simple, Chalamet’s base ’fit was a plain white T-shirt, baggy Nili Lotan jeans in an inky finish, and a Chanel leather jacket. Against the backdrop of whites and blacks, his Dylan-esque piece was a total standout: a powder pink skinny Bibi Star belt styled as a scarf. He complemented the pop of pink with a tie-dye baseball cap, also in the rosy hue.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When he met up with Jenner later that night, he added an extra outerwear layer also from Chanel: a wool tweed puffer jacket.

Evidently, the couple that slays together, stays together.