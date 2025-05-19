Like Thanos’ unyielding commitment to collecting infinity stones, the KarJenners also have a penchant for amassing vintage bikinis. Kim Kardashian, for example, made headlines in 2017 for wearing two monogrammed Dior sets, and again in 2023 for nabbing a fuzzy pink logo-clad Chanel bikini worth a whopping $7K.

It’s her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, however, who’s been quietly building her archival swim collection. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul started by borrowing her mom, Kris’, older suits in 2015. Since then, Jenner has been adding to her array of swim options, including her latest snag: an impressive archival Chanel coup with an eye-watering price tag.

Her Rhinestone-Encrusted Thong Bikini

Last week, Jenner jetted off to Turks and Caicos for a beachside vacation with her sister Kendall Jenner. As expected of the chic clan, Jenner turned her suitcase into a stylish treasure trove that included a series of spicy bikinis. One, in particular, made fashion girls’ hearts skip a beat.

On Sunday, May 18, Jenner lounged on a daybed and slipped into a teeny swim set from Chanel. Though the silhouette was relatively simple (the triangle halter style is a classic, after all), the red-orange hue was so vibrant, the reality TV star easily popped against her backdrop. Not to mention, the top was also yassified with a slew of shimmery rhinestones that glistened under the sun.

Her matching bottoms were even more head-turning. It featured the same crystal-encrusted detail with a cheeky twist: it came as a thong. Plus, the little back fabric featured the label’s iconic double-C logo, also made out of crystals. For even less coverage, Jenner pulled the sides high up her waist for a high-cut, ’80s-era effect.

If it looks familiar, that’s because it’s straight out of Chanel’s Spring 1995 collection. Designed by Karl Lagerfeld, supermodel Claudia Schiffer originally debuted the look on the runway, years before Jenner was born in 1997. Per Page Six, the rare set goes for up to $10K on resale sites.

She Loves This Bikini

It’s not the first time she wore this bikini. Back in 2024, Jenner also flew to Turks & Caicos and packed the exact same Chanel archival style — albeit in black. Like the red set, the inky co-ords also sold for $10k. And in 2023, Jenner sported yet another iteration of the bedazzled set from the Parisian brand: a tricolor suit featuring a blue-and-pink bra top with a neon green thong.

Elsewhere On Her Trip...

Not all of her swimsuits on her recent trip were older than her, of course. Jenner also wore an asymmetrical one-shoulder bikini top from Cult Gaia with a massive keyhole cutout. With matching bottoms, the set looked like liquid gold.

Instagram/kyliejenner

She’s a bikini connoisseur.