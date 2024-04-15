While keeping up with the Kardashians and Jenners is a 24/7 job, following along with their lavish vacations is truly a treat. Between Kourtney mocking Kim’s heavily-memed earring crisis (iconic), and Khloé calling out Kim’s “thirsty captions,” some of the family’s funniest moments happen when they’re bikini-clad and beach-bound. Case in point: the family’s luxurious spring break getaway to Turks & Caicos.

In addition to pranks and drama, these opulent vacations also provide some incredible fashion moments. Kim is usually the sibling to watch — thanks to her clothing brand SKIMS — but on this trip, it was Kylie Jenner who flaunted an impressive collection of bikinis. And they’re all worthy of your next getaway.

Archival Chanel

On April 6, Jenner started her vacation series on a high (fashion) note. She wore a black set from Chanel covered with rhinestones that shone brilliantly in the sun. The luxe bikini was archival, from Karl Lagerfeld’s Spring/1995 collection, and since Jenner is a 1997 baby, that makes it older than she is.

Curious about the price tag? Per The Zoe Report, it was sourced from Tab Vintage for $10k — just in case you forgot Kylie’s a billionaire. Though this swimsuit is a rare find, the bikini top is currently on sale at The RealReal for $1.4k.

Fiery Orange

Her second suit, in vivid orange, mimicked the fiery hue of a sunset. She wore a ruched triangle top and stringy bottoms, which bunched together for a micro bikini look. The popular styling technique turns any cheeky suit into a more daring, thong-inspired silhouette.

Jenner accessorized her set with a belly chain, stacked gold bracelets, a Cartier watch, and a few dainty chains.

Metallic Lime

Her final bikini look of the week included a funky, metallic green style. She pulled the high-shine bottoms up on her hips, creating an ’80s-era, high-cut look. Jenner accessorized with a 3D flower pendant — a big statement jewelry trend for spring — and silver bangles.