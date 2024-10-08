Kylie Jenner keeps the fashion girls fed. Hot off the heels of her clothing label’s back-to-back limited-edition collaborations with IOANNES and Atlein, Khy returns with another exciting capsule launch to celebrate its first birthday.

Last year, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul decided to diversify her business portfolio with an RTW line. So on Nov. 1, she launched Khy with 12 faux leather essentials in collaboration with Berlin-based Namilia (think: trench coats, little black dresses, and flair pants, among others). It famously hit $1 million in sales within an hour with certain styles immediately selling out.

Now that the brand’s first anniversary is nearing, Jenner is fittingly commemorating the occasion with another Namilia partnership and bringing back some of the OG pieces. As is tradition, to give a taste of the upcoming drop, Jenner starred in some of the materials — in a particularly saucy look.

Kylie’s Leather Trench ’Fit

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Jenner teased the drop on Instagram with a Reel captioned, “oh hi!!! KHY is almost a year old and we had to celebrate by bringing back our favorite @khy x @_namilia_ pieces in black & now white AND surprise new styles.”

In the video, the youngest Jenner slipped into several outfits including a floor-length trench coat in white. (Last year’s leatherette pieces were all in black, so the ivory options are an exciting new update.)

In one video, she wore an (imitation) leather duster with zip-up slits up each thigh. Ever the spicy dresser, she left them completely unzipped for a leg-flaunting situation. In the Reel, she lounged on a plastic-covered floral couch — a PVC look that mimicked her lucite platform heels. Jenner is a big fan of the naked shoe, so these fit right in her wheelhouse.

Her Other Saucy Looks

Another look she modeled included a midriff-baring zip-up hoodie (also in white leatherette). She paired it with matching high-waist trousers with a Y2K-style zipper opening.

For a separate ensemble, she wore the same trench — inky black this time — with a massive center slit.

The collection officially drops on Thursday, Oct. 10, so stay tuned.