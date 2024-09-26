If you’re among the Chronically Online, you’re undoubtedly familiar with the saying “The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder.” The momager’s daughters, however, could easily rival her workhorse rap. Kylie, in particular, seems particularly busy. When she’s not launching new Kylie Cosmetics products, she’s designing more pieces for her fashion label, Khy, and starring in its campaigns.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, Khy dropped its latest collection in collaboration with Atlein. The Paris-based label’s designer and founder, Antonin Tron, worked with the KUWTK alum on skin-baring drapey pieces with lots of ruched details. Naturally, the reality star fronted the ads wearing some of the collection’s spiciest offerings.

Kylie’s Navel-Baring Plunge

Khy always blesses fashion girls with frequent drops. Early this month, the brand launched a collab with IOANNES lined with floral-printed offerings. Now, mere weeks later, it’s back with another set of stylish wares, effectively modeled by its founder.

In one photo, Jenner rocked a halter dress in a citrusy lime green (or brat, for Charli XCX fans). Entirely backless, it featured ruching throughout its entire midi length. The real focal point of the dress was its deep, deep plunge, particularly where it stopped: right below the navel.

Courtesy of Khy/Greg Swales

Belly buttons are prime real estate in fashion these days. Someone somewhere decided that plunging necklines aren’t plunging enough if they don’t dip past bellies.

The likes of Bella Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion, and Jennifer Lopez, for instance, have been flirting with the newest risqué style, all rocking steep V-neck pieces that show cleavage and belly buttons. Even Jenner’s big sis Kim Kardashian recently wore a navel-baring ensemble, so it only makes sense that the Khy founder would be exposed to — and influenced by — the daring style.

Her Thigh-High Slit

In another photo, Jenner sat on a mustard bench. She wore an asymmetrical top in mint green and paired it with a high-waist skirt. The piece featured ruching on one side and a vertiginous slit that hiked up to her thigh. She paired the look with white peep-toe mules.

Courtesy of Khy/Greg Swales

Shop Her Looks

Khy’s drops typically sell out, so if you want to get your hands on this collection, get on it ASAP. If you’re interested in Jenner’s pieces, in particular, they’re all available on the site. The halter dress retails for $164, while her tank and skirt set retail for $88 and $128, respectively.

The pieces are offered in five colorways — black, oxblood, cream, lime green, and minty blue — in Khy’s typically diverse sizing. Happy shopping.