The 2023 Oscars red carpet has already seen some amazing ensembles, including buzzy new trends like retro rosettes and bridalcore whites. But one of the biggest moments of the night was when Lady Gaga showed up in a spicy Versace number with a booty-bearing detail.

Gaga, who is slated to perform at the annual awards show, was one of the last few stars to walk the red carpet — but her ensemble made the wait worthwhile. The structured number featured a mesh top with cone bra cups and a sheer bustier with boning details.

But it was the back of the dress that really took the cake. The skirt, which featured a gold medallion detail, was slung low on the hips and dipped even further in the back. It slid past mid-butt, with the sheer fabric exposing her backside. She frosted herself with diamond jewelry, including a necklace, bracelet, and ring — all by Tiffany & Co.

As for her glam, The A Star Is Born actor went classic to match her black-tie ensemble. She choose a smudged liner, a flushed pink blush, and a bold red lip to complete the glamorous look. Her hair, on the other hand, was kept slicked back and minimal.

Lady Gaga starred in a Versace campaign 10 years ago and has been teaming up with the designer for her red carpet looks ever since. This look in particular, debuted on the brand’s Fall 2023 runway just three days ago — on supermodel Gigi Hadid, no less.

I’m sure she made Hadid proud.