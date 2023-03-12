Laverne Cox, Ashley Graham, & More Best-Dressed Celebs At The 2023 Oscars

On Sunday, stars hit the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards and, needless to say, they all turned out for the event. High-glam looks, sophisticated silhouettes, delectable hues, and the buzzy trends (including fashion week’s favorite no pants look) sashayed down the carpet.

It’s still early in the night, but stars like Vanessa Hudgens and Sofia Carson have already showed out, channeling Old Hollywood glamour. As the night continues, more stars are sure to wow on the red carpet.

Ahead, all the best looks at the 2023 Oscars so far.

Elizabeth Olsen

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The WandaVision star was a vision in a crystal-encrusted number with a cowl neck and fringe — channeling ‘20s glam.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis sparkled in her crystal-studded number with boning details on the bodice.