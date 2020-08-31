Lady Gaga was magic when it came to her fashion at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. The pop superstar wore a whopping eight different looks, between her multiple — yes, multiple — acceptance speeches as well as a three-song performance.

Gaga came prepared, as she was nominated for nine separate awards, seven of which were for her collaboration with Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me.”

As it’s clear that Gaga loves a theme, her looks did not disappoint. She not only kept to a modern, futuristic vibe for all nine looks, but she also wore quite interesting takes on masks and face coverings with each and every one, reminding the world to wear a masks, even with couture looks such as these.

Along with her stylist, Nicola Formichetti, she crafted a wardrobe that pulled the world out of quarantine — if only for an evening. Some of her standout looks included pieces by Christopher John Rogers, Iris van Herpen, and Valentino Couture. And she even included a hidden tribute to the VMAs themselves, by way of a moon man-inspired outfit.

Did she outdo her infamous meat dress from days of yore? You decide. Ahead, see all the looks she wore at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

1 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gaga arrived at the VMAs wearing a hidden tribute to the VMAs themselves: a silver moonman look from Area, as well as a clear helmet-style head-covering from Conrad by Conrad. She finished the look off with sky-high platform heels from Pleaser.

2 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Look number two called for a rainbow confection from Iris van Herpen with a bright pink helmet from Cecilio that resembled a scuba ensemble, with Gaga's long gray locks pulled in front of her chest.

3 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of her most memorable looks of the night was an elegant emerald green gown from Christopher John Rogers with an antler-like mask from Lance V Moore. Gaga added a House of Emmanuel necklace as well.

4 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lady Gaga chose a silver sequin bodysuit and white feather cape from Valentino Couture that she paired with platform boots from Pleaser and a classic-style mask from Maison Met to match.

5 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To accept yet another award at the VMAs, Gaga slipped into a metallic coat with puckered puff sleeves from Candice Cuoco. Peeking out from underneath was a silver bralette from Manuel Albarran with a metallic silver choker from the same designer. Her mask was from Maidon Met, which she wore earlier in the show as well.

6 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For Gaga's "911" performance, she wore a neon green bustier bra and briefs from Vex and a "digital mask" from Smooth Technology.

7 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gaga slipped into a similar bustier and briefs set in black and metallic purple from Deadly Fetish, also wearing her "Digital Mask" from Smooth Technology.