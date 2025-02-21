On Gossip Girl, Leighton Meester made prep school uniforms chic as Constance Billard’s queen bee, Blair Waldorf. To this day, Blair’s go-tos (e.g. colored tights, headbands, and skirt suits) are beloved by fashion’s elite. IRL, however, Meester didn’t dress at all like her Upper East Side-residing counterpart.

Whereas Blair was prim and proper, Meester is a lot more relaxed with her outfits — risqué even. She loves a deep plunge, a braless moment, and skin-baring cutouts. Her spiciest look, however, was arguably the one she wore 15 years ago — and it’s one even Gossip Girl herself would’ve deemed scandalous at the time.

Leighton’s Exposed Bra

In the late 2000s, Meester dabbled in a pop career, releasing bops and playing gigs across the country during the CW show’s run. To ring in the New Year in 2010, Meester performed at Chicago’s The Underground. For the event, she traded Blair’s pristine looks for an edgier, spicier band girl look.

The Monte Carlo star wore a top with a mock neck and long sleeves. Crafted in delicate lace, the black embroidery almost looked like tattoos, attending to the punk vibe. It was also utterly sheer and put her black brassiere on full display. The “Somebody to Love” songstress then tucked her top into high-waist gray trousers and styled her hair in a messy updo.

Lyle A. Waisman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It Was A Controversial Look

Though A-listers these days regularly flaunt all types of lingerie under see-through ensembles or by eschewing items of clothing entirely, in 2010 the look wasn’t widely accepted.

Even on Gossip Girl, which regularly featured various spicy looks care of Serena van der Woodsen’s cleavage-baring dresses, stepping out in one’s underpinnings was worthy of a blast from the anonymous blogger herself. In the show’s fifth season, for example, Serena’s cousin Lola stepped out in lingerie after a fire alarm went off at the intimates store. The moment was deemed “scandalous” and merited a GG blast. And that was in 2011, a year after Meester’s ’fit.

Lyle A. Waisman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Funnily enough, Meester being a fashion rebel — in black, no less — was reminiscent of another Gossip Girl character entirely: Jenny Humphrey.

Eat your heart out, Little J.