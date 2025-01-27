Taylor Swift hardly sacrifices fashion for team spirit. The singer has been going to her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football games with the Kansas City Chiefs for over a year now, and has gradually mastered the art of blending her high-fashion closet with Chiefs gear. However, she took a slightly different approach for his most recent game, which sent Kelce to the Super Bowl (again).

For the AFC championship game on Jan. 26, Swift channeled one of the fashion icons of Gossip Girl by wearing Blair Waldorf’s favorite accessory.

Taylor’s Blair-Esque Tights

Arriving at the game, Swift strutted into Arrowhead Stadium in head-to-toe designer garb. She wore a cozy black knit jacket from Louis Vuitton, which retails for $5,000. The oversized parka-style hoodie features a leather zipper and the fashion house’s iconic gold monogram plastered across her bodice, sleeves, and hood.

She paired her luxe jacket with a black pleated miniskirt, staying warm by wearing red tights underneath, which added some team spirit to her look with the Chiefs’ colors.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

But most importantly, she took a page from Blair Waldorf’s playbook by choosing to wear colorful tights. Blair would be immensely proud to have that influence on Swift, even if Serena van der Woodsen (played by Swift’s real-life BFF Blake Lively) may do a double-take.

Taylor’s Game Day Bling

In true Swift fashion, the singer rounded out her look with some shiny accessories. She paired her Louis Vuitton hoodie with black combat-style ankle boots ($1,700), a simple LV logo beanie ($550), and the black Trunk Chain Wallet ($2,850), which she carried as a proper handbag.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

For her bling, Swift mixed and matched jewelry, pairing a gold-and-diamond ring and bracelet set from LV with a matching diamond watch from Cartier, which retails for a whopping $32,200. However, she covered up her bling when she stepped out on the field to celebrate Kelce’s victory, putting on a pair of Louis Vuitton medallion gloves.

Perry Knotts/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swift’s gold-and-black ensemble was a true example of loud luxury coming back into style. But most fans will likely declare it yet another Reputation (TV) Easter egg, given how those are the Rep era’s colors. Any day now, Swifties.