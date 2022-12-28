Lily Collins Reveals The Truth Behind Those Emily In Paris “Trauma Bangs”

If you’re up-to-date with the latest style transformation of the honorary Parisienne at the centre of Emily In Paris S3, you’ll be familiar with the term “trauma bangs.” Emily Cooper named her self-snipped blunt fringe just that in a memorable scene. The statement-making makeover — which Emily’s best friend, Mindy, compares to a shih tzu — took place whilst the emotionally-exhausted character was alone with a pair of scissors and under the influence of a bottle of rosé (yikes!). But when it came to getting the look IRL, Lily Collins, who perfectly depicts the “more is more” fashionista, sought the expertise of trusted stylist and Pureology Artistic Ambassador Gregory Russell to start “Emily’s new hair journey.”

If an interview the actor recently gave to The New York Times is anything to go on, it seems Collins isn’t a stranger to DIY dramatic style statements when going through personal shifts. The Netflix star shared that she had a “life change” haircut during her mid-twenties: “I cut all my hair off — it was a pixie haircut — and I went to the Vanity Fair Oscars party and people were like, ‘What happened?’” Whilst the look in question was an Audrey Hepburn style homage, which perfectly flattered the actor’s features, in reality, sometimes it’s best to avoid making drastic hair changes whilst on a whim — and definitely not whilst blurry from lack of sleep and vino!

If you are inspired by Emily, and adamant about cutting your own fringe, stylists suggest taking your hair texture into consideration, arming yourself with very small and very sharp scissors, and cutting conservatively.

Bonne chance!