Just in time for your holiday weekend, Season 3 of Emily In Paris has arrived. Lily Collins is back as her impeccably-dressed character Emily Cooper — and this season, she served up more fashion than seasons 1 and 2 combined.

The show’s costume designer, Marylin Fitoussi, has taken over as the costume director for season 3. Fitoussi took the helm from Patricia Field (the genius behind the SATC wardrobe), who served as co-designer in Season 1 and consulted on Season 2.

In an interview with Fashionista, Fitoussi said that she intentionally incorporated up-and-coming French designers in Season 3 to show Emily’s growth as an expat. Though, Emily wouldn’t likely have an all-designer wardrobe in real life (especially when factoring in her estimated cost of living and gorgeous Parisian apartment), it does make for some incredible fashion moments.

According to a press release from luxury retailer N. Peal, Emily spends an estimated over $155k (a whole six figures) on her wardrobe alone annually. These figures are backed by sartorial evidence, as Emily reguraly rocks designers like Jean Paul Gaultier, Miu Miu, Junya Watanabe, Dries van Noten — not to mention, lots of vintage pieces.

Because of Emily’s beloved style, the hit Netflix show has broken search records, ranking second in Google searches in 2022, according to a study conducted by fast fashion retailer Boohoo. And with looks like these — neon plaid blazers, feathered mini dresses, that sunny Prada bag — this season is likely to break records too.

Ahead, I’ve rounded up all the best, most glitzy, colorful, flamboyant looks Emily wears in Season 3. Enjoy!

1 Layered Prints Netflix Emily unintentionally matches her surroundings through much of the show, bringing a whole other dimension of style to the screen. Case in point: this neon plaid blazer, which mimics the colors of the bouquets behind her.

2 Graphic Prints & Neon Brights Netflix Emily and Mindy coordinated their looks beautifully this season and even pulled from each other’s aesthetics. These bright yellow looks are a prime example.

3 Statement Shoulders Netflix Donning an archival Pierre Cadault top for a high-fashion soirée, Collins dons a zebra striped top with enormous statement shoulders. An absolute work of art.

4 Metallics & Prints Netflix Collins is taking a mod, ‘60s approach to her style this season, with whimsical prints and itty bitty silhouettes, like these printed mini shorts.

5 Statement Ruffles Netflix What better attire for a French garden party than a dress that looks like a blooming flower? The Giuseppe Di Morabito number features a purple and yellow floral skirt with a ruffled shawl.

6 Plaid On Plaid On Plaid Netflix Only Emily could wear a plaid jacket, a plaid top, a plaid skirt, and a newsboy cap and absolutely pull it off.

7 Feather Trimming Netflix For Emily, office attire includes a highlighter green dress with a polo-style collar and fluffy, feathered hem.

8 Knits & Metallics Netflix I cannot stop thinking about these metallic green knee-high boots. The cropped multicolor sweater really brings it to the next level.

9 Parisian Workwear Netflix The red and white striped top feels ultra Parisian, but Emily gives it her own twist with the Kelly green cardigan and heart-printed skirt.

10 Leopard Print Bomber Netflix Idk what I love more, this peach colored leopard print bomber jacket or Emily’s half-up half-down hairstyle.

11 More Print Mixing Netflix Multiple job offers isn’t the only thing that Emily is balancing (literally) this season. She’s also working multiple prints at the same time like an absolute master.

12 Statement Coats Netflix This look feels like it is straight out of the 1960s. The Miu Miu design channels the mod fashion movement, with a colorful print and flared silhouette.

13 Cut-Outs & Bra Top Netflix Emily knows how to work a blazer. This oversize black style features reflective panels along the sleeve and shoulders. She paired it with a gingham bra to (a print she opts for multiple times this season).

14 Metallics & Abstract Prints Netflix Collins’ character dons several metallic looks this season, including a purple, black, and gold wavy print bomber and gunmetal flared pants.

15 Poolside Gingham Netflix This gingham swimsuit is reminiscent of early bathing clothes popular in the 1950s and ‘60s. It looks just as cute today.

16 Houndstooth & Fringe Netflix I love a black and white look — and this fringed houndstooth cardigan is everything.

17 Embellished Vest Netflix Emily’s laid-back attire still includes a bright orange bejeweled vest and statement sunnies. Casual? She’s never heard of it.

18 Polka-Dots & Cut-Outs Netflix This dress comes through with the lovliest details: Polka-dots, waist cut-outs, floaty bishop sleeves.

19 Polished Blazer Netflix This Junya Watanabe blazer is giving major boss energy. You’ve got to love a power suit.

20 ‘80s Shoulder Pads Netflix The team may look like they’re pulling up to a funeral, but they’re arguably the most fashionable foursome to ever do it.

21 Matchy Matchy Netflix Even when going for a morning jog, Emily wears designer labels. This jacket, which retails for $990, comes courtesy of Italian brand Le Double J.

22 Geometric Patterns Netflix Bandage dresses are a controversial fashion item, but this black and white geometric bodycon is an undeniable win. The bustier-inspired bust and the shoulder pads give the piece a space age edge.

23 Preppy Yellow Netflix Emily’s opening credit ensemble included a lemon colored peacoat, blush-toned lace blouse, and a rafia bag spotted with lemon charms.

24 Bubble Shoulders Netflix This matching set by ROTATE Birger Christensen features a huge puff sleeves and a very Gen-Z wavy design.