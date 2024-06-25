While A-listers are donning their Sunday bests for Paris Couture Week, Lily Collins — AKA the Emily In Paris — is setting red carpets ablaze stateside.

These days, method dressing is becoming more and more popular, with actors leaning into their roles for the coinciding press tour. However, to attend the Hollywood premiere for her new slasher film MaXXXine, Collins steered clear of gore and horror.

Instead, the actor channeled her Emily in Paris alter-ego and wore a jaw-dropping red carpet ensemble that belongs in a museum.

Lily’s Saucy Suiting

A testament to her fashion girl status, Collins donned a look from Schiaparelli, a label famous for their ornate gold embellishments. For a saucy take on corpcore, she wore a light-blue jacket adorned with a gilded padlock and key closure, the brand’s signature. She paired it with a high-waist sarong-style skirt with a draped asymmetrical hemline.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Her Gilded Accessories

What stole the show, however, is what was — or rather, wasn’t — underneath her blazer. Instead of wearing a top, like most people, Collins wore nothing but an oversized gold necklace that looked akin to an OTT body harness. The intricate accessory featured enameled eyes lined with lots and lots of rhinestones.

Araya Doheny/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She merchandised with even more gold details, expertly matching her statement necklace to her equally-metallic shoes. Collins streamlined the look with more gold jewelry, albeit more subtle pieces.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

She Debuted A Brand New Bob

A few hours prior to her outing, Collins teased a new’ cut on Instagram. Showing off her (formerly) long hair, she captioned the post, “Good(bye) hair day…”

The Love, Rosie star then unveiled her new ’do — a chic bob with swooping side bangs — on the red carpet. She kept the rest of her beauty look somewhat toned-down, with brown eyeshadow and a swipe of peachy lipstick.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Emily would be proud.