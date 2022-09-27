If you’ve been patiently waiting for any scoops on the newest season of Emily in Paris, Lily Collins has answered your TV prayers. The actor took to Instagram to grace fans with a little teaser trailer and preview of Emily’s chic new haircut — curtain bangs.

Collins has been teasing new bangs since the middle of September, but it was unclear whether this new look would make it into the show or not. But thanks to the teaser trailer, not only does the new look make the cut (pun intended), it plays a pivotal part in showcasing Emily’s current stressed-out mental state.

In case you need a refresher, season 2 left fans with major cliffhangers in both Emily’s professional and personal lives. Does she stay with her comfortable job that has no upward movement or take a chance and quit to follow her new co-workers at a new agency? Does she tell Gabriel she is in love with him (despite him being a huge player and getting back together with Camille) or does she stay with Alfie? As she monologues through “the toughest decision she has to make,” a pair of scissors and a glass full of wine are shown before she takes the plunge and cuts her long dark hair into bangs. “It’s Paris,” she says after all. And who amongst us has not made an impulsive decision when stressed?

Emily seems to be rocking the new hairdo with ease and the third season is looking to be the best one yet. Plus, shaggy bangs are having a moment as of late. (I personally have given in and have been proudly showing them off ever since). So if you need any more convincing to take the plunge and get bangs, this may be your sign to do so.

Emily in Paris returns for its third season on Netflix on December 21, 2022. Mark those calendars and get ready to binge.