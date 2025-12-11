While Emily in Paris stans are divided on which of Emily Cooper’s boyfriends they’d like to be endgame, the majority of the discourse surrounding her outfits is unanimous. Though I’m personally obsessed with her style ethos, many viewers simply don’t get her maximalist ensembles. After all, especially compared to her Parisian counterparts, Emily’s looks are OTT and typically clashing. (She was called “ringarde” for a reason.)

Lily Collins, however, Emily’s IRL counterpart, has the opposite style narrative. She’s been a longtime fashion darling embraced by the industry, and it’s easy to see why. Even when her looks are on the more ostentatious side, the actor is clearly abreast of trends and what looks good on her. Case in point: the outfit she wore during her The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Lily’s See-Through Dress

At the late-night talk show — one stop on Collins’ Emily in Paris’ Season 5 press tour — she gave the classic little black dress a spicy update, with the slinky “naked” midi crafted in sheer mesh. The only coverage her dress had was in the form of black rectangular panels strategically placed throughout. As if that wasn’t fashion-forward enough, she threw on a maximalist topper. Peep her glamorous and dramatic fur coat.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Despite wearing two statement pieces in one ensemble, she kept the look streamlined with a (mostly) black motif. Even her knee-high boots, for example, were in the same inky shade. The lone pop of color came from her purse, a cherry red Fendi Baguette.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

A Second Maximalist Look

The following day, while out in New York, Collins was spotted in a statement coat by Roberto Cavalli, which was blanketed in a bold giraffe print. Rivaling the ostentatious outerwear was her choice of handbag: a purple sequined Fendi Baguette.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

A Carrie Bradshaw Tribute

If the bag looks familiar, that’s because it’s the exact same bag that was stolen from Carrie Bradshaw in SATC’s third season. If you’ll recall, she even tells her robber, “It’s not a bag, it’s a baguette,” a scene which catapulted the Fendi style to it bag status.

The reference was apparently intentional. When Collins shared photos of her ’fit on main, she captioned it with Carrie’s iconic line, a clear homage to her forebears.