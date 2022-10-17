Lily Collins has become known for her glamorous style, especially since taking on the titular role of Netflix’s ultra watchable Emily In Paris (which returns for a third season on Dec. 21). On and off the screen, she consistently serves exciting statement looks. Last week’s appearances were a testament to that.

After rocking a super chic ‘fit at Ralph Lauren’s fashion show just days before, Collins stepped out in a buzz-worthy ensemble for the star-studded Academy Museum Gala on Saturday. The 33-year-old attended wearing a sheer, black lace top with a matching bra underneath and a fabulous floral skirt. Courtesy of Dior, the skirt featured a pretty fall color palette, a bow waist detail, and a thigh-high slit that displayed a black tulle underlay and fishnet stockings beneath.

The actress — who walked the carpet with her new husband Charlie McDowell — also donned a pair of towering black platform pumps and Cartier jewels, including a $12,400 yellow gold ring topped with diamonds from the Maison’s Cactus de Cartier collection. Flashy. Overall, all the details resulted in a delightfully whimsical, yet edgy, high fashion moment.

On Sunday, she shared snippets of her look with her millions of IG followers. “A night spent under the stars celebrating the brightest and boldest,” she wrote. And Collins surely shined.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images