Lindsay Lohan has mastered the art of method dressing. The actor is on a tour to promote her upcoming film Freakier Friday, the sequel to Freaky Friday, and serving an endless array of looks styled by Andrew Mukamal. At press events around the world, Lohan has proven adept at method dressing, incorporating iconic film references into her high-fashion looks.

On Aug. 5, Lohan traveled to Sydney, Australia, for the final stop of her Freakier Friday press tour, where she attended the premiere in a look that elevated a classic staple, much like her new movie does, while also nodding to her 2003 film in a glamorous way.

Lindsay’s Sheer Dress

Walking the red carpet down under, Lohan put a sultry twist on the classic LBD (little black dress). She wore a slinky slip dress from Saint Laurent, featuring a ruffled A-neck collar, spaghetti straps, and an opaqué bustier, which led to a sheer floor-length skirt that exposed her black undies.

She paired her dress with matching open-toe heels and added just the right amount of bling: a diamond-lined choker necklace and dangly gold and diamond earrings.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Lindsay’s Fortune Cookie Bag

However, the true star of the show was Lohan’s nod to her original 2003 film. She completed her look by carrying a metallic gold clutch in the shape of a fortune cookie, designed by Aquazzura. The oversized bag is a reference to how her character, Anna Coleman, and onscreen mom, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), switch bodies in Freaky Friday.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lindsay’s Method Dressing

Lohan also channeled Anna at the London premiere of Freakier Friday, recreating the look she wore in the final scene of the 2003 film but with an elevated twist. She donned a custom lilac-hued gown from Ludovic de Saint Sernin, featuring sparkling matte sequins, a bedazzled halter-neck collar, and matching floral appliqués along her hips.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

She completed her look with a vintage Judith Leiber purse shaped like a red and black electric guitar, nodding to Anna’s role in her band, Pink Slip. Now this is how you channel nostalgia without sacrificing style.