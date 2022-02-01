10 Tattoo Ideas To Celebrate Aquarius Season

January 20 to February 18 is a magical time. Why you might ask? Well, those whose birthdays fall in between those glorious dates know the answer: It’s Aquarius season. And there’s no better way to celebrate than with an Aquarius tattoo.

In a no way biased assessment of all the zodiac signs from someone whose birthday may or may not be in early February, being an Aquarius is simply the best IMO. (If you have an Aquarius in your life, consider yourself to be extremely blessed.) Rebellious, unique, visionary, an Aquarius pushes boundaries and is the ultimate sign when it comes to loving and celebrating people’s unique characteristics.

"Aquarius energy [challenges] us to remember our responsibility to ourselves; to shed conformity; to recognize marginality and the unseen; and to shine in our originality," Aquarius-born astrologer Alyssia Osorio once told Bustle. "Aquarians love to enact big-picture goals through their will — fueled only by belief and a dash of tenacity. Headstrong but also innovative, Aquarius can create the future they crave to be in."

You can see these qualities in some of our favorite celebrities. Oprah, Megan Thee Stallion, and Paris Hilton are just a few famous Aquarians that have blessed the public with their presence. So if you’re in the market for new ink or thinking of getting a tattoo for the first time, consider going the astrology route if this is an important sign for you. Celebrate the water bearer and scroll down for the 10 coolest Aquarius tattoo ideas.

The Water Bearer The Aquarius is represented by the water bearer, which symbolizes their need to support their communities. This outline design of the water bearer vase is small and quaint, perfect for minimalists. If you want to add to it, a crescent moon, star, and snowflake are nice little touches that help pull the look altogether.

Aquarius Iconography Aquarius-obsessed? Same. Show your love by mixing all the famous Aquarius tattoo art, like a the water symbol and water bearer, together for the ultimate Aquarian ink.

Written In The Stars For astrology die-hards, getting a constellation tattoo is the way to go. And if you want a discreet place to place your new ink, getting it on your foot is always a good idea.

Rare Script This rare tattoo is the perfect descriptor for Aquarians, who pride themselves on being one-of-a-kind.

Find A Unicorn Continuing with the theme of one-of-a-kind, Aquarians are true unicorns. They have a unique POV and will always come up with the most avant-garde ideas, which is why they’re so fun to be around. This intricate unicorn design makes for the perfect Aquarius tattoo art.

Light And Airy Though there is heavy water imagery associated with being an Aquarius, it’s technically an air sign. Keep your Aquarius tattoo design light and carefree with outlines of cool decals, like this mix of waves, moons, and stars.

Inner Goddess Go literal and wear your Aquarius pride with a beautiful water bearer goddess art design that’s striking and mesmerizing.

Pops Of Color Aquarians are quirky and creative, and there’s no better way to show that than pops of color. Mixing iconic Aquarian symbols like waves and a water bearer vase, the cool blue ink makes for a super unique look.

Calm Seas Aquarian vibes are super chill, like this dreamy sea design with a crescent moon and stars gently placed above it.