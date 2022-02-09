8 Dupes That'll Replicate The Sold-Out Dior Lip Glow

In the world of TikTok-viral beauty products, Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer, KVD Beauty’s Good Apple Foundation Balm, and Clinique's Black Honey Almost Lipstick have all had their time in the social media spotlight. The platform’s latest craze? None other than Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil, an ultra-luminous lip salve that rose to popularity so quickly it’s sold out online.

As of today, #DiorLipOil has garnered a whopping 70.5 million views on TikTok. According to New York City-based makeup artist Molly Thompson-Tubridy, it’s become commonplace for a viral beauty product to immediately sell out everywhere. While the wildly popular oil has a cult following for a reason, you can find some excellent Dior Lip Glow dupes to snag in the meantime.

When it comes to Dior’s lip oil in particular, Thompson-Tubridy understands the craze. “People are drawn to this lip oil because it delivers a natural, fuller look without having to overline your lips,” she says, explaining that since it’s an oil, it doesn’t have a sticky consistency, all while offering the benefits of a standard gloss.

If you’re dying to get your hands on Dior’s lip oil (I know I am), you can sign up for its waiting list. In the meantime, read on for eight equally lustrous alternatives to enjoy while you wait for the restock.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 For Powerful Pigment Lip Comfort Oil Intense Clarins $29 See On Clarins Clarins’ Lip Comfort Oil Intense is another cult-favorite product since it maintains a creamy and lightweight texture despite packing a highly pigmented punch. Formulated with nourishing plant oils, this baby provides bold color and mirror-like shine while keeping your lips hydrated.

3 For A Dewy Finish Dewy Gloss Youthforia $26 See On Youthforia Youthforia’s Dewy Gloss provides a glossy shine without the filmy finish, making it an ideal Dior Lip Oil dupe. Plus, it’s nutrient-dense and packed with a plethora of plant-based oils, so it reduces the appearance of dry, chapped lips while providing optimal luster.

4 For A Plump Pout Goal Digger Cosmetics Pretty & Plaid Plumper $35 See On Goal Digger Cosmetics “This plumper has a similar consistency to the Dior oil, so you still get the full lips and hydration,” Thompson-Tubridy says of Goal Diggers’ lip plumper. As an added perk, it comes in a wide range of shades to choose from. “This way, your day-to-night looks are sorted,” she says.

5 For Long-Lasting Moisture LYS Beauty Speak Love Glossy Lip Treatment Oil Sephora $12 See On Sephora This ultra-moisturizing lip oil combines a blend of sunflower, carrot, sweet almond, and macadamia nut oils, cold-pressed chia seed oil, and vitamin E — so it’s a powerfully hydrating formula that’ll keep your lips nourished and more kissable than ever.

6 For A Nourishing Glow LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm Sephora $17 See On Sephora While you might know Laneige from its famous lip sleeping mask, its daytime balm sibling is not to be slept on (no pun intended). Formulated with hydrating shea butter, this lightweight, moisture-coating tube delivers hydration and a light tint.

7 For Luscious Lips Iconic London Lustre Lip Oil Sephora $26 See On Sephora Iconic London’s lip oil is developing a devout following of its own. Formulated with a hydrating blend of hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E, it provides the perfect amount of sheer color. “I literally cannot get enough of this product. I think this is by far the best lip oil I've ever used (and trust me, it's all I own),” one enthusiastic Sephora reviewer wrote.