Lizzo Wears A '90s-Era Backless Midi Dress: "Embracing My Back Rolls"

If there’s one thing Lizzo’s going to do, it’s embrace who she is — no apologies. On Saturday, the “Truth Hurts” singer posted a video on Instagram showing off a pink dress with an airbrushed rose print — a grown-up version of the one we all had in the late ‘90s. The halter-cut midi dress featured a thigh-high slit and an exposed back with criss-cross straps. Lizzo captioned fit check, “embracing my back rolls & showing them love,” revealing the open back.

The video garnered support from fans, both because of her impeccable style and for showcasing a realistic example of a woman’s curves. One fan commented, “I just want to say thank you for being YOU! You have reminded me to love every curve and crevice on my body.” Another fan pointed out the way Lizzo’s body flowed with the outfit, saying “the way the rolls curve together in the direction of the dress is a literal masterpiece.” Correct!

She posted a similar video on TikTok in early July, saying “Everybody stop what you’re doing right now. I don’t hate my back fat today, and I’m wearing Yitty!” And tbh, so relatable. Check out the video below — category is self-love, but make it fashion.