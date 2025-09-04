Lola Tung Exposed Her Undies & Wore A Cone Bra In Her NYLON Photoshoot

When you think of Lola Tung, you’re likely picturing her in character. The actress is best known for playing The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Belly Conklin. In the YA show, Belly’s style consists of sundresses, monokinis, and jorts. Her character’s look is cute, comfy, and casual, but it’s a far cry from Tung’s edgy style IRL.

The 22-year-old actress has been carving out a name for herself in the fashion world with her experimental taste. She’s rocked archival Dior dresses, structured denim-on-denim ‘fits, and bedazzled naked looks. Tung’s red carpet fashion sense has even led her to become the face of Coachtopia, Coach’s sustainable sub-brand known for its fresh and funky designs.

Tung’s iconic look also helped her land a spot as NYLON’s latest It Girl. For the interview, which was published Sep. 3, Tung posed in a daring photoshoot, which showed off her undergarments.

Lola Exposed Her Undies

Tung’s cover look certainly wouldn’t fly on the shores of Cousins Beach. For the shoot, she wore a chunky knit sweater from Loewe — and little else. The actress paired the sky blue cardigan with a pair of matching tights that exposed her undies underneath. Tung skipped the pants, exposing her undies. In true Carrie Bradshaw fashion, a pair of red Manolo Blahnik heels finished off the look.

In another leggy photo, Tung wore an Isabel Marant leather jacket over a pair of barely-there micro shorts. She donned yet another pair of cherry heels, a closed-toe style from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Lola Flashed Her Cone Bra

In the shoot, Tung didn’t only show off her undies. In another revealing look, she gave a peak at her avant-garde lingerie choice. For one photo, Tung wore a Miu Miu knit tank top featuring the brand’s iconic logo. One sleeve was left haphazardly draped off one shoulder, exposing her satin, cone-shaped bra. For an added touch of glam, she added a pair of sparkling Cartier hoops.

Lola’s It Girl Vibe

Throughout the shoot, Tung donned one edgy look after another. In another photo, she wore a striped Canadian tuxedo from Chanel. Tung left the jacket open in front, revealing a stack of gold medallion necklaces.

Tung tapped one of 2025’s hottest prints for her next ‘fit, rocking a fuzzy leopard print bucket hat and matching top from Anna Sui. She paired the animal print with sleek black pants, Gucci shoes, and a silver signet ring.

In another photo from the exclusive, the actress gave color blocking a try with a Gucci ensemble. She paired a butter yellow mock neck crop top with a lavender slip skirt that featured lace detailing. Red Ferragamo shoes added another pop of color.

Tung’s final look was a navy blue overcoat with gold-embroidery from Alexander McQueen. Underneath, she sported a ruffled white McQueen mini dress. An oversized Patricia Von Musulin brooch finished off the ‘fit.

Whether you’re Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, Tung’s fashion prowess is something everyone can agree on.