Lola Tung Channeled Noughties Cool In A Minidress & Spiky Bun

Lola Tung, born in ’02, was a baby when trends of the new millennium were in full swing. Somehow, however, the Summer I Turned Pretty star has been channeling the Y2K aesthetic to roaring success — minus the chaotic styling millennials lived through. When she’s not digging through the era’s most coveted fashion archives (more on that later), she’s fully reimagining trends from the early aughts.

On Wednesday, July 30, Tung attended an event in Australia as part of the show’s promotions, and showed out on the carpet in a fun minidress and an even more whimsical ’do.

Lola’s Floral-Embroidered Mini

Since TSITP’s first season, its lead actor has been catching the eye of some of fashion’s biggest labels, like Chanel, Balmain, and Tory Burch. Her latest look adds even more style cred to her budding fashion darling status.

At the Sydney event, Tung wore a lilac slip dress with a slightly longer see-through overlay in a baby blue hue. The minimalist piece featured romantic flourishes, including blue beaded floral embellishments throughout and a beaded fringe hem.

As for her shoes, she rocked a burgeoning trend that was popular in a different era: see her peep-toe heels, a style that dominated the 2010s.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

She accessorized with silver hoop earrings and a slew of chunky precious stone rings that were much, much bigger than her on-screen counterpart’s microscopic engagement ring heavily panned by the Internet (sorry, Belly).

Her Spiky Bun Was So Y2K-Coded

Her spiky updo, however, was the look’s most glaring time warp. The pointy bun was a pop star favorite in the early 2000s, popularized by Brandy, the Spice Girls, and Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30, among other icons. Seen atop of fashion girls’ heads recently — including Bella Hadid, Doechii, and now Tung — the playful style is undoubtedly making a comeback.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Her Archival Dior Number

Her love for noughties style runs deep. Last month, Tung attended TSITP’s trailer release party in New York, wearing a minidress with a maximalist tattoo print plucked straight out of Dior’s archives — from John Galliano’s Spring 2024 collection for the brand, to be exact.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

To keep the look current, she channeled 2025’s bag charm craze and bedecked her yellow shoulder bag from Kate Spade ($258) with two charms from the same brand, including a snake and a spade. She paired the look with heeled sandals affixed with a crystal-encrusted bow from Aldo.

A style star in the making.