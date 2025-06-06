Chanel has long been a pillar of the fashion industry, since Coco’s reign in the early 1900s. But in the last couple decades, it’s also emerged as a beacon of the film industry, partnering with different groups for initiatives aimed at catapulting women filmmakers’ careers. One such program is also its most anticipated: the Through Her Lens program in partnership with the Tribeca Festival.

In 2015, the powerhouse brands created the annual initiative, which supports women and non-binary emerging filmmakers via mentorship (in the form of a three-day immersive workshop) and funding. And each year, they co-host a luncheon during the famed film festival, drawing some of entertainment’s brightest in the process.

This year’s gathering, held on Friday, June 6, was attended by Miley Cyrus, Parker Posey, and Carrie Coon, among many others. Patty Jenkins, who helps mentor select filmmakers as part of the program’s advisory committee alongside the likes of Jane Fonda, Kerry Washington, and A.V. Rockwell, gave a brief speech at the event. “Storytelling is a profound responsibility,” she said, adding, “I’ve realized, actually, the most powerful thing that I can do is what I’ve been trained to do my life, which is to tell a story.”

Meanwhile, Rockwell, who was an alumna of Through Her Lens, also took to the stage to thank the brands. “The programs are part of the reason why I’m here and able to continue doing what I do,” she said.

Rockwell was one of “nearly 100 filmmakers” who joined Through The Lens, according to Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Festival. She shared more stats in her opening remarks, including how “nine [filmmakers] have received full funding to complete their shorts and many more have gone on to premiere at festivals such as Tribeca, Sundance, and TIFF” adding that some projects were even picked up by Netflix, HBO, Criterion, and others. “They are shaping the future of cinema,” she said.

Predictably, the attendees attended the celebration in their Sunday best, practically turning the (black) carpet into a fashion show. Without further ado, here are some of the many stylish attendees.

Miley Cyrus

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

If you didn’t think Chanel’s signature quilted bag (aka the epitome of elegance) paired well with an edgy ensemble, think again. The “Flowers” hitmaker served rock-star chic in a leather vest, tiered pleated miniskirt, and a messy ’do that was tousled with a coif.

Parker Posey

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Parker Posey channeled her White Lotus character Victoria Ratcliffe’s love for billowy looks in a see-through peplum-style top with a contrasting black pussy bow. She topped it off with a feathered cape that blew in the wind. She completed her look with loose trousers, peep-toe shoes, and a Chanel flap bag.

Carrie Coon

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Millennials, rejoice! Carrie Coon just revived skinny jeans — albeit with an edgier twist. She wore a white T-shirt tucked into black jeans (with the signature millennial taper) cinched with a double-C belt. For a cool-girl vibe, she topped it off with a leather jacket and the roomy Chanel 25 carryall.

Misty Copeland

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Misty Copeland also repped the brand’s signature tweed blazer in the form of a minidress. Peep the buttons in the shape of Camellia flowers, Chanel’s signature floral. She completed her ’fit with T-strap Mary Janes and a nano purse.

Mariska Hargitay

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay proved jeans can look sophisticated if you keep the accessories elegant. Case in point: she paired her baggy high-waist jeans and T-shirt combo with an immaculately white tweed jacket, a white handbag, and cap-toe pumps. Tres chic.

Riley Keough

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Riley Keough kept it casual before chatting with producer Gina Gammell for the Through Her Lens Conversation: In Process panel discussion. She wore indigo jeans with a taupe tweed jacket lined with sequined trims. And those bow-clad flats? Balletcore at its finest.

Lola Tung

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

If you need proof that Gen Zers love what they once considered cheugy, look no further than Lola Tung’s take on the millennial fave Canadian tuxedo. The Summer I Turned Pretty star wore a pseudo-denim jacket with flared jeans and white accessories including her Chanel 25 tote and strappy sandals.

AnnaSophia Robb

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

AnnaSophia Robb’s outfit was a masterclass in textures. A black leather top, white denims, a pearl-clad belt, and a quilted bag? So good.