Sabrina Carpenter had a big night at the 2025 MTV VMAs. After slaying on the red carpet in a lace gown and using her “Tears” performance to make a statement in support of trans rights, she proceeded to win several awards, including Best Pop Artist and Album of the Year. NBD.

To celebrate, the “Espresso” hitmaker threw a Studio 54-themed after-party and took it back to the ’70s. Literally. Her fringed bodysuit, designed by Bob Mackie, was previously worn by Cher in 1975, making the archival piece at least 50 years old. While other guests did channel the ’70s in somewhat disco-inspired looks, some chicly referenced other decades. One such star is Lola Tung, whose look served ’90s supermodel.

Lola’s Gilded Chainmail Dress

Though she skipped the actual awards show, the Summer I Turned Pretty star showed up for Carpenter’s star-studded bash on Sunday, Sept. 7. Channeling supermodels of the ’90s, she wore a version of Versace’s iconic metal mesh dresses. In a glitzy gold, hers featured a teeny micro mini hemline and a subtle cowl neck, a massive trend of that decade. Meanwhile, the straps were affixed with the Italian label’s iconic hardware. (Peep the Medusa emblem.) ICYWW, the luxe dress also comes with a luxe price tag — it retails for a whopping $5,250.

While her dress was evocative of the nineties, her statement accessory evoked a different decade: the noughties. She donned a Western-inspired medallion belt with a massive circular buckle and slung it low on her hips. The styling technique of looping a belt haphazardly (without a single belt loop in sight) was a Y2K favorite hack, and it’s seeing a renaissance in 2025.

She’s Been On A High-Fashion Streak

While Belly, Tung’s alter-ego on her hit Amazon Prime series, mostly wears low-key items, IRL, Tung has been on a high-fashion style streak. Two days before Carpenter’s party, she attended the launch of Miu Miu’s latest fragrance, Miutine, channeling the brand’s signature preppy DNA.

She wore a collared navy blue jacket with a pleated plaid mini, and further styled her schoolgirl chic number with burgundy pumps and white socks, a matching oxblood Miu Miu Arcadie, and eyeglasses.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Tung is on a style roll.