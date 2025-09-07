Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to naked dressing, particularly on stage. Between her Short n’ Sweet Tour concert looks and Man’s Best Friend music videos, she practically exclusively dresses in lingerie. Carpenter brought her signature spicy sensibilities to the 2025 MTV VMAs, where she just debuted her nakedest red carpet look yet.

Sabrina’s Red-Hot Lace Dress

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come...