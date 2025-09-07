Celebrity Style

Sabrina Carpenter's 2025 MTV VMAs Dress Was So Lacy & Sheer

She matched the carpet like a pro.

by Alyssa Lapid
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Ar...
Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to naked dressing, particularly on stage. Between her Short n’ Sweet Tour concert looks and Man’s Best Friend music videos, she practically exclusively dresses in lingerie. Carpenter brought her signature spicy sensibilities to the 2025 MTV VMAs, where she just debuted her nakedest red carpet look yet.

Sabrina’s Red-Hot Lace Dress

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come...

The Trends, The Looks, The Moments
From street style to high fashion to what’s trending right now, Bustle Daily brings runway vibes and real-life looks to your inbox every weekday.
By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy