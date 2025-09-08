Sabrina Carpenter Wore Cher’s *Exact* Dress From 1975 To A VMAs After-Party

Sabrina Carpet may be Gen Z, but she’s an “old soul” through and through — at least, she is when it comes to style. In her music videos, she loves referencing classic films, paying homage to both the stories and iconic fashion of hits like Death Becomes Her (“Taste”) or The Rocky Horror Picture Show (“Tears”). IRL, meanwhile, she’s able to channel style icons that have come before. Thus far, she’s worn a look first seen on The Nanny’s Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) and, at last year’s MTV VMAs, she wore the exact same Bob Mackie dress Madonna wore to the 1991 Oscars. On Sept. 7, she added another look to her impressive collection of archival pieces — this time, it’s one worn by Cher.

Sabrina’s Bob Mackie Stunner

Carpenter stole the show at the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet on Sunday the moment she walked the red carpet in an equally crimson lace gown. But she topped even more headlines with her performance of “Tears,” which she used to show support for trans rights by casting a backup ensemble of drag queens and dancers holding “Protect Trans Rights” and “Support Local Drag” signs, among others.

Following her successful awards show outing, she threw an after-party and predictably changed into another look. That, too, dominated fashion group chats.

The number featured a black bodysuit covered from the neck down with inch-thick strips of pink, blue, and black fabric. Each floor-length strip was embellished with a mix of silver circular hardware and grommets.

She paired the dress with vertiginous platform heels (her favorite heel height) in a metallic silver hue and peep-toe detail.

It’s An Archival Wonder

If it looks familiar, that’s because the piece was created by Bob Mackie, Cher’s go-to designer. In fact, he dressed the “Strong Enough” songstress in the exact same dress for The Cher Show... in 1975 — a full 50 years ago.

According to drag queen Willam of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame, who posted a photo with the “Espresso” hitmaker (taken by Jaycie O’Day), Carpenter confirmed that it is the dress. “SC told me when i asked her,” Willam wrote in the comments section.

Fran Drescher, Madonna, and now Cher. Who could possibly be next?