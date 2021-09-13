Amanda Gorman, Lil Nas X, & Other Celebs In Face Gems At The Met Gala

Beauty
A whole other level of shimmer.
Getty Images/ Arturo Holmes/MG21 / Contributor; Getty Images/ John Shearer / Contributor
At the 2021 Met Gala, celebrities and influencers alike have worn their best interpretations of this year’s theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion. So far, there has been one standout beauty trend, as seen on Ella Emhoff, Amanda Gorman, and more: face gems.
Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The poet and Met Gala co-host Amanda Gorman showed up on the red carpet in a look that pays tribute to the Statue of Liberty. She paired an array of sequins cascading across her face with a Swarvoski crystal-studded headpiece by Jennifer Behr.