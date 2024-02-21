Fashion history proves freeing the nipple has been a decades-long phenomenon — since the early ’90s, in fact. Back then, the runway move was daring and controversial — no one likely could have predicated over 30 years later, the nip-forward style would one day become a common occurrence.

At this point, it has become a commonality. Virtually every single leg of fashion month now features a variety of ultra-sheer, breast-bearing looks. New York already kicked this Fall/Winter 2024 season off with a nip-forward repertoire. Across the pond, London Fashion Week was no different.

LFW is considered the edgier sibling of fashion month and the nipply looks give just that vibe. While NYFW saw see-through looks that were either opulent and glam or chicly minimal, London saw a hodgepodge of revealing cool-girl looks.

JW Anderson, for example, sent a knit romper-esque look and Preen by Thorton Bregazzi took Victorian influences and turned them gothic. Meanwhile, Simone Rocha, who made her London debut after showing in New York for years, introduced coquettecore across the pond — with an NSFW twist.

Ahead, the nippliest moments of London Fashion Week.

Simone Rocha

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Ribbon queen Simone Rocha kept to her signature coquettecore ethos with a bow-accented, see-through ensemble — paired with ballet flats, of course.

David Koma

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Y2K’s dresses over pants trend was back in a big way at David Koma. But unlike the early aughts’ chaotic styling, Koma’s look was streamlined and monochromatic. Plus, the play on textures — with both sequins and feathers — gave the combo a decidedly grown-up vibe.

Di Petsa

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Mermaidcore was taken to the high-fashion extreme on Di Petsa’s runway. Tattered net dresses were a highlight, as well as metallic mesh sets embellished with silver spheres.

Fashion East

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Skorts received a pedal pusher-inspired twist at Fashion East. Both skorts and capri pants had their nonbelievers — but together in a monochromatic ensemble, they just work. This is especially true when paired with a sheer hooded top.

JW Anderson

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

JW Anderson marches to the beat of his own drum — and so did this look. The knitted ensemble skewed more towards the intimates side of fashion than ready to wear and looked positively chic.

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi delivered a gothic take on Victorian-era styles in one delectable package. Asymmetrical tiered ruffles, with lace and diamond-encrusted accents took the look into modern times.

Masha Popova

Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

LFW dressing was epitomized in this singular look from Masha Popova. It included a sheer bra with a chain, patterned bell bottoms, and a massive belt equipped with gilded tchotchkes.

FROLOV

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Frolov ticked off all the buzziest of styles in one runway look: exposed thongs, freed nips, and a “mob wife”-style fuzzy accessory.